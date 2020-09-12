Federal Reserve conducting survey of Iowa businesses

Area businesses are invited to take the Federal Reserve Small Business Credit Survey.

The Small Business Development Corporation of Iowa is a partner in the survey, and said the Federal Reserve is conducting the national survey of small businesses. The survey “amplifies the voices of small businesses” and provides timely economic data to policymakers who are weighing decisions that affect small businesses, the SBDC of Iowa said in an email.

It is open to businesses currently in operation, those recently closed and those about to launch. All responses are confidential and survey results will be shared with participants, the SBDC said.

The survey closes on Oct. 31. To take the survey, go to bit.ly/3ii1eUh. For more information email chifedsmallbusiness@chi.frb.org.

