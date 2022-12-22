First Interstate Bank collects winter wear for families served by FAMILY Inc.

First Interstate Bank has been helping people in the communities it serves prepare for the cold weather ahead.

The $33 billion community bank collected 12,232 winter wear items through its 300 branches across 14 states in its 14th annual Coats and More Drive, according to a press release from First Interstate. The coats, hats, mittens, scarves, socks and snow boots collected were given to community nonprofits, including schools, child and family services agencies, senior centers and veteran outreach programs.

First Interstate Bank of Council Bluffs, previously Great Western Bank, participated in the drive, according to Tyler Drvol, branch manager.

“We are donating 29 coats, one scarf and two pairs of gloves to FAMILY Inc.,” he said. “The staff was responsible for about 75% of the items donated.”

This is the bank’s first holiday season under First Interstate, Drvol said.

“Last year, we did a food drive,” he said. “We try to do something every year during the holidays, but this is our first year for a coat drive.”

“A special thank you to our clients and employees who participated in the 14th annual Coats and More Drive,” said Amberly Pahut, executive director of the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation. “The winter months can be particularly difficult for some of our neighbors, and together, we have helped spread warmth around our communities.”

Since starting the drive in 2009, First Interstate has collected and distributed 63,532 items to community partners and schools, according to the press release.