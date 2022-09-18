Former Bluffs pastor a candidate for bishop of UMC's Iowa Conference

A former Council Bluffs pastor has been chosen as a candidate for bishop of the Iowa Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.

The Rev. Dr. Lanette Pollock Plambeck served as lead pastor at Broadway United Methodist Church in Council Bluffs from 2015 to 2018 and is currently serving as assistant to Iowa Bishop Laurie Halling and director of clergy and leadership excellence for the conference.

Halling has announced that she will retire at the end of the year, partly due to lingering effects of injuries she suffered during a fall last winter.

The Rev. Alexis Johnson, current pastor at Broadway United Methodist, was excited to hear that Plambeck was a candidate, she said.

“Ever since then, I’ve been praying for her and praying for the discernment that goes into this process,” she said. “In so many ways, bishops are called to be pastor to the pastors. They are our spiritual teachers and mentors and our caregivers in times of crisis. Rev. Lanette has already done this as a part of her ministry here in Iowa. But above all else, the things that qualify Rev. Lanette to be bishop are her love of God and her love of God’s people. She longs for the best for our denomination.

“Rev. Lanette has been a mentor and friend of mine for over 20 years,” Johnson said. “We first met at a class she taught, and then we became friends when I entered full-time ministry 16 years ago. We have served together for the last 11 years on the Iowa Board of Ordained Ministry, and she was my predecessor here at Broadway UMC. We continue to be sources of support and encouragement for each other.”

Plambeck is one of 10 candidates for the position, which would begin on Jan. 1, 2023. The Iowa delegation to the North Central Jurisdiction has endorsed her candidacy, according to a statement distributed to Iowa UMC churches by the delegation.

“Some of the things we affirmed included her deep desire for inclusion, the depth of her spiritual grounding, her administrative leadership and her ability to respond with grace amid difference,” the delegation said in the statement.

“Iowa could be assigned one of the new bishops elected, or a Bishop who serves in another place might be sent here,” the statement explained.

“I am humbled by the endorsement of the Iowa delegation and look forward to meeting more United Methodists during this process,” Plambeck said in a post on her Facebook page. “I am grateful for the encouragement and discernment of those who saw this call in me before I fully understood it myself.

“We are fortunate to have such called and gifted candidates who have entered into this process,” she said. “Please be in prayer for them and for me — and may our God continue to work in us and through us for such a time as this.”

Plambeck earned a bachelor’s degree in religious studies and political science at Morningside University in Sioux City, Master of Divinity in evangelism at St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, Missouri and Doctor of Ministry in church leadership excellence at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C. Besides Broadway United Methodist, she has served churches in Atlantic, Manning and Granger and as campus chaplain at Morningside, not including her work as a student pastor.

Before entering seminary, she was a counselor for five years after earning certifications/specializations in several areas of the profession. She grew up in Denison and served as a military intelligence analyst in the U.S. Army from 1989 to 1992 and is a veteran of Desert Shield/Desert Storm.