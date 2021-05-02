Forward-thinking entrepreneurs are first in southwest Iowa to receive Nebraska Enterprise Fund Business Loans

The Nebraska Enterprise Fund, the nonprofit organization helping micro and small businesses realize their potential through new capital, training and technical assistance, announced today it has for the first time provided financing for two dynamic enterprise companies in southwest Iowa.
The move is a significant and meaningful step in NEF’s launch of the Southwest Iowa Revolving Loan Fund, which expands the organization’s efforts to provide resources for business owners who don’t qualify for traditional bank-financed commercial loans.
“We are thrilled to now provide revolving loans for southwest Iowa small businesses that are poised to make a lasting impact despite the pandemic economy,” said Jim Reiff, executive director of NEF. “We’ve spent the last 25 years helping Nebraska micro and small business owners reach their potential through access to funding they likely didn’t qualify for anywhere else. Providing such opportunities to Iowans through the Southwest Iowa Revolving Loan Fund is a logical and exciting next step for us and the businesses we serve.”
The southwest Iowa businesses to receive the recent funding were Fresh Out of the Box and The Occasional Collective.
• Fresh Out of the Box is a new food delivery service that allows customers to order groceries that are left for pickup at refrigerated lockers located in rural areas without a local grocery store. Fresh Out of The Box founders Theo and Bonnie Ramsey, also the owners of Ramsey’s Market, are longtime advocates for addressing limited food access that plagues residents of Iowa’s rural farming communities.
Further inspired by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ramseys created a link that is texted to customers automatically unlocking a refrigerator once clicked. This prevents customers from having to punch in a code with their fingers to unlock a locker, risking exposure to the virus and other spreadable illnesses. Customers also can pick up their orders at Ramsey’s Market. Fresh Out of the Box was referred to NEF and the Iowa Revolving Loan Fund by Advance Southwest Iowa.
“We feel called to do this, because it feels like the right thing to do,” Theo Ramsey said. “We are passionate about Iowa and rural Iowa in particular. This started off to address the rural food desert, but adding COVID on top of it has made addressing the problem even more crucial.”
• The Occasional Collective, based in Treynor, is a startup retail marketplace offering curated, locally sourced goods from within the community. Committed to encouraging sustainability, living green and taking stewardship of rural communities and the environment, the shop provides local producers, artisans and home-based businesses with opportunities to promote their goods and handmade products through retail consignment.
The loan from NEF and the Iowa Revolving Loan Fund is helping owner Alysia Hess launch her business. The Occasional Collective was referred to the program by the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency.
“A huge shout out of gratitude for providing financial assistance through the revolving loan fund program,” Hess said. “It will help me bring The Occasional Collective to fruition by getting the building up to code and providing the much-needed improvements.”
Many micro, startup and small businesses are considered “not yet bankable” by traditional commercial lenders for lacking enough collateral or capital investment to secure a loan. Because of that, NEF and the Iowa Revolving Loan Fund partner with other micro development organizations, nonprofits and financial institutions to encourage entrepreneurship in Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Together, the groups support the development and growth of an ecosystem where micro and small businesses are leading the way in job creation, asset development and community vitality. The Iowa West Foundation and the Charles E. Lakin Foundation are among NEF’s top stakeholders.
“It’s about investing in the community and providing an environment that is conducive to new ideas that can be brought back to main street,” Reiff said. “Our organization and partners are committed to helping micro and small business owners who, while talented and innovative, may feel like opportunities for advancement are out of their reach.”
Fresh Out of the Box’s owners allocated their loan to purchase two refrigerated delivery vehicles for traveling to locations where lockers are placed to avoid spoiled food. At the same time, Ramsey’s Market is using the vans to continue grocery delivery to the homes of residents who are local to Lenox and Manning.
“NEF has been so supportive of this project, so that we can deliver food that is temperature-safe at all times,” Theo Ramsey said. “It’s been a game changer for us and the people we serve.”
NEF and the Southwest Iowa Revolving Loan Fund provides loan capital to businesses and programs in both states. In addition to offering direct loans to businesses ranging from $5,000 to $150,000, the nonprofits collaborate with other lending programs or financial institutions when gap financing is needed.
Since its inception in 1994, NEF has positively impacted more than 2,000 businesses and 5,100 jobs directly and through its partnerships. NEF connects businesses to resources for success, including capital, training and mentoring, and supports poverty alleviation and financial empowerment through business ownership, asset creation, and job growth. Visit nebbiz.org.