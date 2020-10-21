Frieze looks to bolster job activity locally through new Chamber position

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To gauge workforce needs, as well as assisting prospect employees, Frieze said she oversees the process of distributing talent surveys.

“I will reach out to our employers, small and large, and speak with them about the talent they have and the gaps they have currently and then what they are looking for,” she said. “Then I can assess and create a game plan for them about how we can fill those positions; not only fill them, but also help them retain their current and future workforce.”

Another tool utilized by Frieze is the ongoing Workforce Collaborative. Jump-started in April 2019, collaborative meetings involve local business representatives speaking about their workforce and the solutions they’ve implemented to remain successful. Guest speakers also attend and inform participants about resources, other tools and professional development opportunities that the Council Bluffs workforce offers.

Frieze also noted the importance of having a presence in local schools. These schools, she said, are the producers of the next generation of local workers. It’s paramount to ensure that students are making connections and knowing what job opportunities are available, sooner than later, she said.