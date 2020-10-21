Frieze looks to bolster job activity locally through new Chamber position

Alicia Frieze’s job for the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is straightforward on its face: Finding ways to bolster the city’s economic vitality by collaborating with businesses and residents to fill job vacancies.
But finding ways to accomplish this — especially amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — can prove difficult. Aligning certain moving parts in Council Bluffs’ business scene is the name of the game moving forward, she said.
“What my job entails is figuring out how to bridge that gap between our workforce and our employers,” Frieze, the workforce development director for the chamber, said during an interview with the Nonpareil. “So that, one, we can help our residents find meaningful work solutions for themselves, and also help our workforce find qualified employees and help them retain those employees.”
Prior to starting her new position, Frieze served as director of sales for the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau. The CVB, she said, operates under the guidance of the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
“So this is just a different direction under that same umbrella,” she said.
In the current local business climate, Frieze said one of her focal points is collaborating with local business owners to assess their employee needs. There’s a big emphasis being placed upon dealing with local manufacturing organizations, many of which Frieze said are struggling mightily to retain workers.
Support Local Journalism
To gauge workforce needs, as well as assisting prospect employees, Frieze said she oversees the process of distributing talent surveys.
“I will reach out to our employers, small and large, and speak with them about the talent they have and the gaps they have currently and then what they are looking for,” she said. “Then I can assess and create a game plan for them about how we can fill those positions; not only fill them, but also help them retain their current and future workforce.”
Another tool utilized by Frieze is the ongoing Workforce Collaborative. Jump-started in April 2019, collaborative meetings involve local business representatives speaking about their workforce and the solutions they’ve implemented to remain successful. Guest speakers also attend and inform participants about resources, other tools and professional development opportunities that the Council Bluffs workforce offers.
Frieze also noted the importance of having a presence in local schools. These schools, she said, are the producers of the next generation of local workers. It’s paramount to ensure that students are making connections and knowing what job opportunities are available, sooner than later, she said.
“We need to educate our students and put them into the workforce now, so when they graduate they have some training, have a career path in front of them and then they stay in Council Bluffs as opposed to moving.”
Frieze said she’s excited about the new opportunity and the impact her role can have on the community as a whole.
“I like new challenges, and that’s what I think I’m most excited about,” Frieze said, referencing her new role. “Workforce isn’t just a concern for us, it’s a concern across the United States.
“I’m looking forward to implementing new programs that can help our residents find meaningful careers, and also help our employers retain our residents.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.