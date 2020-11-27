Giving Tuesday: All Care Health Center serves needs of thousands of low-income southwest Iowa residents

Since its 1997 inception, All Care Health Center has been providing low-income southwest Iowa residents with resources enabling them to receive treatment without worrying about breaking the bank.
And outside of Omaha, the center is the only operation within a 90-mile radius of Council Bluffs providing health care services to those uninsured and underinsured, according to Kerri Wede, the organization’s director of development and marketing.
On Tuesday, Bluffs-area residents will have the opportunity to assist the center through Giving Tuesday, an offset of SHARE Omaha intended to raise funds for area nonprofits working directly to serve and benefit the local community.
To donate, visit shareomaha.org and keyword search “All Care Health Center.” Donations will go toward helping All Care meet the often unseen need of pharmacy medicines and products for its clientele, according to provided information.
The organization’s reach is sizable, Wede said, noting how in 2019 All Care served 6,129 patients, including 50% under the federal poverty level.
Key services provided by All Care are medical, dental, mental health, women’s health and an in-house pharmacy for patients. In addition, All Care Health Center operates a clinic inside of New Visions Homeless Services for its residents, as well as a satellite location positioned adjacently to Micah House for the community at large.
“So, truly, we have three facilities in Council Bluffs that serve our neighbors,” Wede said.
All Care employees have also been on the frontlines assisting with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since early summer, the organization has served as a Test Iowa site.
“The demand is absolutely great right now, it’s really maxing out our capabilities,” she said, referencing the huge waves of people requiring assistance and testing.
When the center isn’t able to provide a direct service, Wede said certain staff members are tasked with figuring out viable solutions.
“Even if we can’t provide the service that they need — if they need to find a specialist — we will find them that specialist that can provide them with the care they need without them having insurance,” Wede said.
Wede acknowledged the numerous Bluffs-area nonprofits doing great work, all of which are deserving of people’s attention and donations, she said. But if those wanting to give back and aren’t sure where they want their hard-earned dollars going, she encourages them to take a look at All Care Health Center.
“Everyone needs health care, and a lot of times those who need health care will put their health care needs last in order to pay for food and shelter,” Wede said. “And so it’s a true service to be able to take care of health care in addition to those basic needs.”
