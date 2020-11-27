Giving Tuesday: All Care Health Center serves needs of thousands of low-income southwest Iowa residents

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“So, truly, we have three facilities in Council Bluffs that serve our neighbors,” Wede said.

All Care employees have also been on the frontlines assisting with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since early summer, the organization has served as a Test Iowa site.

“The demand is absolutely great right now, it’s really maxing out our capabilities,” she said, referencing the huge waves of people requiring assistance and testing.

When the center isn’t able to provide a direct service, Wede said certain staff members are tasked with figuring out viable solutions.

“Even if we can’t provide the service that they need — if they need to find a specialist — we will find them that specialist that can provide them with the care they need without them having insurance,” Wede said.

Wede acknowledged the numerous Bluffs-area nonprofits doing great work, all of which are deserving of people’s attention and donations, she said. But if those wanting to give back and aren’t sure where they want their hard-earned dollars going, she encourages them to take a look at All Care Health Center.

“Everyone needs health care, and a lot of times those who need health care will put their health care needs last in order to pay for food and shelter,” Wede said. “And so it’s a true service to be able to take care of health care in addition to those basic needs.”

