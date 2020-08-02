You are the owner of this article.
Good Neighbors: State Farm Insurance agent gives back
20200802_new_statefarm

Council Bluffs Assistant Fire Chief Jim Wheat, left, with State Farm Insurance agent Linda Primmer outside the Council Bluffs Fire Department headquarters on Thursday. Primmer donated $500 worth of Firehouse Subs gift cards to the fire department through State Farm’s Good Neighbor Community Fund.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

State Farm Insurance agents were given up to $500 each to “meet community needs and inspire others into action,” with their Good Neighbor Community Fund.

Agent Linda Primmer chose to use her money to give back to the Council Bluffs Fire Department.

“I chose the fireman because as a State Farm agent I see first hand how they handle fires,” Primmer said. “If it’s one of my clients I get to the scene about the same time they do.”

She says they way they handle the situation — not just with the fire but also the people — is amazing.

Primmer used the money to purchase 50 gift certificates at $10 each to Firehouse Subs for the firefighters.

Jim Wheat, assistant chief of the fire department, said they were all very grateful for the gift certificates.

With four family members becoming firefighters growing up, Primmer knew the impact firemen had from a young age.

“We have an excellent fire department here in the community,” she said.

