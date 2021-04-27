Harrah’s opens smoke-free slot area

Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel now has a non-smoking slot machine area on the casino floor.

The casino, which is owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment, said the move reaffirms its commitment to Caesars Rewards Members and guests alike by offering a completely smoke-free area with more than 30 slot machines that feature popular games including Dragon Link and Luxury Line Cash Express.

In addition to clearing the air, the new smoke-free slot area recently underwent renovations to upgrade the area that occupies a section of the former Fresh Market Square Buffet.

“We strive to offer a comfortable and pleasant guest experience for everyone,” Harrah’s Casino General Manager Thomas Roberts said in a release. “This is an investment in the guest experience to provide our non-smokers with their favorite slots in a gaming environment that caters to their personal preference.”

The move comes roughly 13 years after the Iowa Legislature approved a smoking ban in bars, restaurants and other public facilities, with an exemption for casinos on the gaming floor.

More information about Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel is available at caesars.com.

