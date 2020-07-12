Hubbell reflects on career at Jennie Edmundson Hospital ahead of retirement

During those years in the emergency room area air ambulances — helicopters — weren’t yet used in the area, meaning Jennie Edmundson saw more traumatic injuries then it does now.

“Being a little bit of an adrenaline junkie, it was exciting to work in the ER then,” Hubbell said. “Today a lot of the trauma gets transferred to Omaha by helicopter. Which is appropriate. But back in the day we did see a lot of traumatic injuries.”

Hubbell’s nursing career took her through every department in the hospital except for the operating room. She eventually became a house supervisor — called an administrative coordinator today — in the early 1990s. The role included making sure nurse staffing is where it should be, along with committees on workplace safety and patient care.

She transitioned to a role as discharge planning nurse.

“I would help the rest of the nursing staff and physicians help make sure patients get home safely,” she said. “That’s when we began to recognize the importance of case management. And the need for case management, helping them with the next step of care.”

The hospital started a case management program, first in orthopedics, with Hubbell serving as director while building a team.