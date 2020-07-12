Hubbell reflects on career at Jennie Edmundson Hospital ahead of retirement

Donna Hubbell is going to be able to go to Minnesota more. And not have to rush home.
After just shy of 48 years at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Hubbell, the hospital’s vice president of patient safety and quality, will retire at the end of the month.
Hubbell grew up in Dunlap, about 50 miles northeast of Council Bluffs, where she graduated from high school before heading to the city for work.
“I was looking for a job, I knew I wanted to be a nurse or a teacher,” Hubbell said.
Nursing it was. Hubbell started at Jennie Edmundson as a nursing assistant on Aug. 18, 1972. She remembered Linda Meyer training her.
“One of the first things I remember Linda telling us was ‘When you’re in the nurse’s station, it’s OK to sit down.’ If a doctor comes in, you have to give them your chair,” Hubbell said. “And I thought ‘Really? It’s 1972.’ But that’s the way it was.”
While working as a nursing assistant, Hubbell went to Iowa Western Community College and earned her licensed practical nursing degree. She later got her registered nursing degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
“My first real nursing job was in the Emergency Department at Jennie Edmundson,” she said of her time in the ED in the 1970s and 80s. “Which was my favorite place to work when I did bedside nursing.”
During those years in the emergency room area air ambulances — helicopters — weren’t yet used in the area, meaning Jennie Edmundson saw more traumatic injuries then it does now.
“Being a little bit of an adrenaline junkie, it was exciting to work in the ER then,” Hubbell said. “Today a lot of the trauma gets transferred to Omaha by helicopter. Which is appropriate. But back in the day we did see a lot of traumatic injuries.”
Hubbell’s nursing career took her through every department in the hospital except for the operating room. She eventually became a house supervisor — called an administrative coordinator today — in the early 1990s. The role included making sure nurse staffing is where it should be, along with committees on workplace safety and patient care.
She transitioned to a role as discharge planning nurse.
“I would help the rest of the nursing staff and physicians help make sure patients get home safely,” she said. “That’s when we began to recognize the importance of case management. And the need for case management, helping them with the next step of care.”
The hospital started a case management program, first in orthopedics, with Hubbell serving as director while building a team.
“We started with an orthopedic case manager, who helped for total hips and total knees (replacement). When we started the program, those patients were in the hospital seven to 10 days. Our goal was to reduce that. Now many of those patients stay one to two days. We worked to reduce the length of stay and help get them home quicker.”
During her time as director of the program, she helped develop the oncology program and breast health care center, where the hospital worked to offer personalized and intricate care.
“It’s my favorite place. Our efforts around breast care, coordinating their care, was to get them from ‘oh my gosh I had a bad mammogram’ to knowing what their path of care would be,” Hubbell said. “It used to be six to eight weeks. Now it’s about a week. We’ve made great improvements in care in that area.”
In 2004, Hubbell moved again, to director of patient safety and quality. The role “started with ‘How do we evaluate the care we’re providing?’” Learning to provide safer care.
“So we aren’t the cause of injury for patients. As hard as it is to admit, hospitals do make mistakes,” she said. “When I stepped into that role there were national campaigns to reduce harm. Looking at what hospitals do, postoperative infections — putting the right care in place, working to avoid the majority of those.”
Hubbell’s job included pouring over staff reports, looking at mistakes — or near mistakes — examining what went wrong and asking, “how do we avoid that.”
“Our goal has always been to put systems in place for staff to always do the right thing,” noting a patient safety committee. “We evaluated the care we were providing every day.”
She mentioned improved communication between staff as patients navigate hospital care.
“Making sure when I’m taking care of a patient, I tell the next nurse what’s going on with that patient, what needs to happen next. So no steps are missed,” she said. “Making sure everybody knows what’s happening to the patient — patient, family, staff, physicians. So that we’re all on the same page.”
In the late 2000s, Hubbell was named the vice president of patient safety and quality. The expanded role included serving as administration representative for the cancer program, along with oversight of pharmacy and case management.
Hubbell’s done a lot in her time at Jennie Edmundson.
“I think the greatest joy in my career has been being able to work with a tremendous staff, a tremendous group of great physicians, who’ve done everything they can to make sure we provide the best care for our patients,” she said.
What will she miss?
“Interactions with patients and families — being able to help them heal, help them return home,” she said. “i think what I’ll miss is interacting with the people I’ve worked with for a long, long time. There are still a lot of people there that started a little after I did. It’s like growing up and leaving your family. I am truly a people person — that part of my career has been my greatest joy.”
But she knows she picked the right time to retire.
“I will not miss the crazy chaos of this last year,” she said of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Crazy. A little bit scary sometimes. Rules one day, then the next day might be different because the rulemakers are struggling. And they’re struggling because we don’t know everything about this virus.”
But despite the chaos, she beamed in describing the hospital’s response to the disease, including treating Morris Sandoval, a 44-year-old Denison man who battled COVID-19 and was recently discharged after testing positive on May 16.
“Our team saved his life. And I’m so proud,” she said. “It’s a real credit to the hard work of doing the right thing for patients. Find the right answer, that’s what the team’s done.”
In retirement Hubbell said she looks forward to spending more time with her family, including her husband of 42 years, Tom. The pair’s youngest daughter lives in Omaha, while their oldest daughter lives in St. Cloud, Minnesota, with her husband and their three children.
“I will so enjoy the freedom to head north and see my grandkids whenever I want,” she said. “And not have to rush back.”
She’ll also spend time in her garden, saying she’s “going to sit back and watch it grow.”
Amid the pandemic, Donna and Tom Hubbell have plans to travel — eventually. They’ve canceled a pair of trips because of the virus.
“That’ll come,” she said. “Maybe next year.”
Asked about her legacy at Jennie Edmundson as her final day on the job — July 24 — approaches, Hubbell said, “I hope that my legacy is that I left behind a good foundation for providing safe, high quality care,” she said.
She added with a chuckle: “I told them I’d be back to check on it to make sure it worked out that way.”
