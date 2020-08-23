Hy-Vee Drugstore to close; employees offered other positions

The Council Bluffs Hy-Vee Drugstore, 757 W. Broadway, will close on Sept. 26, an official with Hy-Vee said in an email Friday.

The store’s pharmacy will merge with the Hy-Vee Pharmacy located inside the West Broadway Hy-Vee, 2323 W. Broadway near Thomas Jefferson High School, in Council Bluffs on Sept. 27, Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications, wrote in an email to The Daily Nonpareil.

“Customers will not experience any interruption in their service, and all pharmaceutical and health care needs will continue to be met without any delays during the move,” Potthoff said in the email.

Pharmacy customers will receive a letter in late August with additional details.

Potthoff also said that all of the employees at the 757 W. Broadway location will be offered positions at other Hy-Vee locations in the area.

