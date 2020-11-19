Hy-Vee to hire for more than 1,000 jobs in Bluffs-Omaha area

Job seekers in the greater Council Bluffs-Omaha area could find their next career opportunity right at their local Hy-Vee.
On Wednesday, the West Des Moines-based grocery store chain announced its intent to fill as many as 1,075 temporary and permanent positions in the metro area, according to a release from Hy-Vee’s corporate office.
“Hy-Vee Inc. is seeking employees to help fill multiple positions in stores across its eight-state region, as well as its distribution centers located in Chariton and Cherokee,” according to the release. “HyVee is adapting to meet the evolving needs of its customers who plan to shop differently this holiday season and beyond.
“New employees are also needed as the company continues to expand and open new stores.”
Job openings include, but aren’t limited to, part- and full-time positions in areas of personal shoppers, cashiers, food service clerks and stockers.
Across its markets, Hy-Vee is adding nearly 10,000 jobs, the release says. This includes: 190 in Cedar Rapids, 1,500 in Des Moines, 350 in Iowa City, 445 in Kansas City, 600 in Lincoln, Nebraska; 150 in Madison, Wisconsin; 1,035 in Minneapolis, 670 in the Quad Cities, 130 in Sioux City, 525 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and 65 in Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Interested applicants are encouraged to go online to hy-vee.com/careers to view available positions locally.
Hy-Vee offers many benefits to its employees, including competitive wages, flexible scheduling, a generous bonus system and a friendly work environment, according to the release. In its goal to be the “Best Place to Work in America,” Hy-Vee’s additional benefits include life insurance, medical and dental care, prescription drug coverage and short-term disability, as well as a 401(k) match.
All employees — both part and full time — receive a minimum 10% discount on groceries every day, and retail employees receive additional holiday pay and bonuses. Hy-Vee also offers a tuition assistance program that is available for employees and their immediate family members.
The opportunity may be perfect for Bluffs residents who are out of work or have had their hours cut back as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Those who may have temporarily lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are out of school, want to make additional money or simply want to help during this time are welcome to apply at Hy-Vee,” the release states.
