Hy-Vee to hire for more than 1,000 jobs in Bluffs-Omaha area

Job seekers in the greater Council Bluffs-Omaha area could find their next career opportunity right at their local Hy-Vee.

On Wednesday, the West Des Moines-based grocery store chain announced its intent to fill as many as 1,075 temporary and permanent positions in the metro area, according to a release from Hy-Vee’s corporate office.

“Hy-Vee Inc. is seeking employees to help fill multiple positions in stores across its eight-state region, as well as its distribution centers located in Chariton and Cherokee,” according to the release. “HyVee is adapting to meet the evolving needs of its customers who plan to shop differently this holiday season and beyond.

“New employees are also needed as the company continues to expand and open new stores.”

Job openings include, but aren’t limited to, part- and full-time positions in areas of personal shoppers, cashiers, food service clerks and stockers.