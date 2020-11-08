Hy-Vee to offer veterans free breakfast, grocery discount on Wednesday

Hy-Vee will again hold its annual Veterans Day Breakfast this year with a change to better ensure safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Council Bluffs Hy-Vee locations — 1745 Madison Ave. and 2323 W. Broadway — will offer free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members from 6 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, each breakfast will be individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru in the store parking lot. The Madison Avenue location will serve the breakfast from the wine and spirits entrance on the west side of the store. The West Broadway location will be set up in the parking lot.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the free breakfast, veterans will also receive 10% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee on Wednesday.

Hy-Vee announced last week the start of Homefront Round Up, its annual fundraiser in which the company teams up with customers to raise money to support veterans, active-duty military members and their families. The fundraiser will be held through Nov. 15 at more than 275 Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region.