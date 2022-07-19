Infrastructure work begins on new Menards store construction site

This week, Council Bluffs residents will finally see crews begin the groundwork for construction of a new Menards megastore on the 48-acre site where Mall of the Bluffs once stood.

City leaders are pleased that work is beginning.

“It’s a big project,” Mayor Matt Walsh said. “It’ll add some tax value and help the community.”

“We’re just pleased to see that they are transitioning forward to do the project,” said Drew Kamp, president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.

Menards announced plans in late 2019 to tear down the mall and build a “bigger, better” store on the site that would better serve its customers in Council Bluffs and the surrounding area. Demolition began in late 2020.

“I think the Menards store here has always been very successful,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said. “They’ve been here, they’ve been a good corporate citizen. This will help them expand their sales.”

Said Kamp, “My understanding is that’s one of the top-grossing (Menards) stores in the entire country. They just didn’t have the space they wanted.”

Menards will build its new store facing Interstate 80 for maximum visibility and will also take advantage of its proximity to the interstate to ship merchandise and materials efficiently, he said.

The new, larger store may also help attract additional businesses to the city, Kamp said. There will be room for several smaller businesses to locate on the Menards property. Menards said earlier it would have lease space and out-lot opportunities for other businesses.

Walsh said he thought the COVID-19 pandemic and supply-chain issues delayed the project.

According to Forbes, Menards is the nation’s No. 3 home improvement chain and, unlike most others, manufactures some of its own products. In 2007, it opened an 870,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center along Interstate 80 near Shelby. The facility serves more than 50 of Menards’ retail stores in the Midwest. By 2013, the center employed 600 people and had daily truck traffic of about 300, according to an article published in the Nonpareil on Feb. 16, 2013.

Work will begin with improvements to the infrastructure on the land, according to an announcement posted on the City of Council Bluffs’ Facebook page Friday. New pavement, sanitary and storm sewers will be installed. The roads, of course, are on private property and are not maintained by the City of Council Bluffs.

“The work will be done in phases to maintain access to all businesses at all times,” the bulletin stated.

During the first phase, the segment of the service road leading from Madison Avenue to the Casey’s and main Hy-Vee driveways will be closed. Motorists going to Casey’s will need to use the service drive north of Hy-Vee or the Bennett Avenue or Mall Drive entrance roads. The service road that runs along the east side of the Menards property will be closed until further notice. Signs along Madison will direct Casey’s customers to the temporary access route.