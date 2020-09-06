Iowa, Pottawattamie County again see unemployment claim decreases

Iowa saw an increase in initial unemployment claims but a decrease in continued claims the week ending Aug. 29.
The number of initial claims in the state, filed between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29, was 6,377, according to Iowa Workforce Development. That includes 5,692 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 685 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.
The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims for Aug. 23-29 was 76,832, a decrease of 6,480 from the previous week.
The Iowa department noted the U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number down to 6,384, a decrease of 570, and continuing claims to 83,312, a decrease of 936. Iowa Workforce Development said it relies upon the weekly data released by the U.S. Department of Labor to report its numbers and as such.
The state has seen a steady decline of weekly and continued claims as businesses reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The highest continued claims was 189,643 the week ending May 9, with the high-water mark for weekly claims 64,194 the week ending April 4.
Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $21.6 million for the week of Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. The following industries had the most claims, according to Iowa Workforce Development:
- Manufacturing — 1,357
- Industry not available, self-employed, independent contractors, etc. — 1,118
- Health care and social assistance — 545
- Accommodation and food services — 529
- Retail trade — 387
Pottawattamie County had 87 initial claims, an increase of 22 from the previous week. There were 1,465 continued claims in the county, down from 1,599 the previous week.
Monthly data for August is now available, which shows 1,765 county residents received more $1.7 million in benefits, according to Iowa Workforce Development. There were 123 first-time payments in the month and one final payment. All three numbers are below April, May, June and July numbers.
Those numbers cover a total of 6,000 weeks of unemployment compensation for residents, down from 10,947 the week before.
