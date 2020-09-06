Iowa, Pottawattamie County again see unemployment claim decreases

Iowa saw an increase in initial unemployment claims but a decrease in continued claims the week ending Aug. 29.

The number of initial claims in the state, filed between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29, was 6,377, according to Iowa Workforce Development. That includes 5,692 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 685 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims for Aug. 23-29 was 76,832, a decrease of 6,480 from the previous week.

The Iowa department noted the U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number down to 6,384, a decrease of 570, and continuing claims to 83,312, a decrease of 936. Iowa Workforce Development said it relies upon the weekly data released by the U.S. Department of Labor to report its numbers and as such.

The state has seen a steady decline of weekly and continued claims as businesses reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The highest continued claims was 189,643 the week ending May 9, with the high-water mark for weekly claims 64,194 the week ending April 4.

Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $21.6 million for the week of Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. The following industries had the most claims, according to Iowa Workforce Development: