Iowa’s economic development chief: ‘Overspend responsibly’ to help small businesses

Durham said it was appropriate for government to provide grants because it was government that shut things down. But she noted the uncertainty surrounding future federal assistance puts more of an onus on Iowans who still are faring well financially to step up and spend more locally to support local businesses rather than shopping online via out-of-state purchases.

“We can only do so much relief program. It’s a stopgap. It’s not replacing revenue,” said Durham. “What we have to do for our economy to open up is consumers have to participate. For those of us who have been fortunate to still have a paycheck really need to think about these small businesses and do what we can to help them.”

The call for Iowans to shop more locally came at a time when Amazon was expanding its presence in Iowa with a central-Iowa fulfillment center and state government was benefiting from a surge in tax collections brought on by a 2018 law change that captured more state sales tax revenue on online purchases.

Tom Sands, a former state legislator who is ITA president and chief operating officer, told association members participating in a virtual conference that “Amazon has its place, but we want people to broaden their buying” by supporting their local businesses.