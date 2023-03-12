For the second year in a row, the Iowa West Foundation will offer a leadership program for women of color who live or work in Pottawattamie County.

Building off a pilot program launched by IWF in 2022, the initiative is designed to provide access to professional development and coaching opportunities to support leadership growth and a sense of belonging in the community for women of color. It will be led by Dulce Sherman, owner of Sherman Executive Consulting, and include the following opportunities at no cost to the participants:

Individualized monthly coaching sessions to develop a personalized leadership growth plan;

Quarterly networking and learning meetups with other program participants;

Access to resources and supports to help achieve leadership growth.

“Vibrant communities require leaders who bring innovation and diverse approaches to problem solving,” Brenda Mainwaring, President and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation, said in a news release. “To be successful as a community, we all need to be engaged in creating a place where people love to live.

“Iowa West Foundation strives to empower organizations and individuals to achieve their big community dreams. We do this not only through grants, but also by building confidence and capacity in individual leaders, especially among those who are underrepresented. The Women of Color Leadership Program is an important addition to Iowa West’s support for next-generation leaders and new nonprofit CEOs. I extend my appreciation and thanks to the 11 exceptional women who have agreed to contribute their time and energy to this program and to the future of our community.”

Mia Silva Laustrup, director of the STARS scholarship program administered by the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, and a returning leadership program participant, said being a part of the previous cohort was a wonderful experience.

“Each month I took away advice, strength or inspiration. What I look forward to most this year with the program is continuing to build relationships, build my network and identify my strengths,” Laustrup said. “Women of color need to be heard and seen to have opportunities in higher-level positions. Today we are seeing the removal of barriers that exclude underrepresented populations from having a seat at the table and I am thankful that Iowa West Foundation is responsive to that need in our community.”

Additional participants selected for the 2023 cohort are:

Melyna Avalos, All Care Health Center

Keshia Bradford, Doctors for America

Vanessa Dobles, Union Pacific Railroad Museum

Dae Isaac, Together, Inc.

Paulina Gonzalez Pichardo, Kiewit, Inc.

Jacqueline McCloud, Council Bluffs Community Schools – Carter Lake

Lucia Rodriguez-Alvizo, CHI Health

Mia Silva Laustrup, Council Bluffs Schools Foundation – STARS Program

Dominique Smith, NP Dodge

Maria Torres, Pottawattamie County Public Health

Alejandra Valdez, Viva Fit Kitchen

The goal of the program is to foster opportunities, participation and impact of women of color in leadership and change-making positions in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County.

“It’s a dream to be able to journey alongside such a strong group of women, Sherman said. “Together we will discover their innate talents, move into action, and understand how their influence can impact community outcomes.”