Iowa West Foundation awards more than $6 million in grants and initiatives

The Iowa West Foundation Board of Directors recently approved $6.2 million in grants and initiatives designed to make “transformational impacts” in southwest Iowa, according to a news release from the foundation.
Included in the funds is a $1.5 million commitment to the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund, established in March with the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation.
“For this cycle, we wanted to be positioned to support nonprofits in need due to COVID-19. Our priorities were to be available to help our most vulnerable populations to ensure that access to food and safe shelter was available to everyone,” Pete Tulipana, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation, said in the release. “We also sought to honor our ongoing commitments to key grants and initiatives. This ensures that those who are dependent upon our funding to maintain operations can continue to serve their clients.”
Funding for the grants comes from investment earnings and the Iowa West Racing Association, which receives contractual fees from casino operators, Ameristar and Harrah’s. Iowa West Racing Association is the license sponsor for Ameristar and Harrah’s and the license holder for Horseshoe-Bluffs Run. The foundation targets resources into programs and projects that focus on economic development, education, placemaking and healthy families.
More than half of the total amount of funding for Cycle 2 went to the City of Council Bluffs, which received $3.4 million for the following projects:
• West Broadway renovations — $2,030876
• FIRST AVE (Furthering Interconnections, Revitalization, Streetscapes, Transportation and Aesthetics for a Vibrant Economy) — $900,000
• River’s Edge Parking Garage — $475,369
“The City of Council Bluffs is grateful to the Iowa West Foundation for their willingness to partner on so many projects aimed at improving the quality of life for our residents,” Mayor Matt Walsh said in the release. “Not many cities are fortunate enough to have a foundation like Iowa West, and we do not take their contributions for granted. We appreciate everything Iowa West has done for Council Bluffs, and we’re sincerely thankful for their continued partnership.”
With the foundation’s “ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” the list of urgent grants also included $100,000 in operating funding for the local nonprofit, Centro Latino of Iowa, the release said. Based in Council Bluffs, the organization is centered around educating and empowering Hispanic and Latino individuals and families towards thriving, self-sufficient, and healthy lives,
“Latino families choose to move to and live in Council Bluffs because of the employment opportunities and affordable housing, which makes the quality of life and standard of living quite attractive,” Ramon Calzada, executive director of Centro Latino of Iowa, said in the release. “Iowa West Foundation’s commitment to Centro Latino shows how they are truly living out their mission to improve lives and strengthen communities for current and future generations, especially making these new Iowans feel at home.”
The third and final grants cycle of 2020 will be invitation-only due to COVID-19 funding. For more information on the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund, in partnership with the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, go online to iowawestfoundation.org/covid-19.
2020 Cycle 2 Grants and Initiatives include:
Centro Latino of Iowa: Operating funding — $100,000
City of Council Bluffs: F.I.R.S.T. A.V.E. — $900,000
City of Council Bluffs: River’s Edge Parking Garage Initiative — $475,369
City of Council Bluffs: West Broadway Reconstruction, Phase IV Initiative — $2,030,876
Completely Kids: Phoenix House Family Services — $9,500
Council Bluffs Schools Foundation: STARS Scholarship Program Initiative — $113,977
Family, Inc.: Raise Me to Read, IWF Early Literacy Initiative — $51,930
Greater Omaha Chamber Foundation: Kitchen Council, IWF Food Entrepreneurship Initiative — $75,000
Iowa West Foundation Initiative: Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund — $1,500,000
Iowa West Foundation Initiative: West End Housing — $500,000
Nebraska Enterprise Fund: Creating Western Iowa Fund for Entrepreneurs — $268,000
Omaha Development Foundation: Advance Southwest Iowa, Entrepreneurial development for southwest Iowa — $100,000
Omaha Women’s Fund: Access Grants Pilot in Pottawattamie County — $100,000
Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund: Affordable Housing 2021 — $13,375
SHARE Omaha: Programmatic funding for Year 2 — $50,000
Treynor Volunteer Fire Department: New Turnout Gear — $10,000