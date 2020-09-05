It all must go: Mall of the Bluffs liquidation auction gearing up this weekend

A liquidation sale at closed Mall of the Bluffs is gearing up today, according to The Auction Mill, the Omaha company hired by Menard Inc. to sell what remains inside of the nearly 800,000-square-foot facility.

A preview/inspection period was held at the facility at 1751 Madison Ave. on Friday. The live auction is being held from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. today.

Item pickup is happening through 6 p.m. today, as well as from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Bulk buyers can pick up inventory by appointment now through Sept. 12.

An online auction is also being held Saturday at proxibid.com, according to The Auction Mill.