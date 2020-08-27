Jennie Ed cardio, stroke departments recognized with awards

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital was recently recognized for its commitment to quality treatment of patients suffering heart attacks and strokes through a pair of awards from Mission: Lifeline.
Mission: Lifeline, a national initiative started by the American Heart Association, is designed to advance the system of care for patients with acute, high-risk, time-sensitive, life-threatening diseases, according to information on the American Heart Association’s website.
The overarching goal of Mission: Lifeline is to bring stakeholders together in a collaborative fashion to reduce death rates for patients, while simultaneously improving patient care and outcomes.
Provided information shows Jennie Edmundson received the Mission: Lifeline Gold Receiving Quality Achievement award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.
The facility also was presented with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s “Get With the Guidelines” Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award, which recognized the hospital’s commitment to ensuring that stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence, a release said.
Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart, provided information from Jennie Edmundson said. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.
Julie Buckelew, campus manager of the hospital’s Cardiopulmonary Department, said numerous staff members collaborate to provide excellent care while educating the public.
“It’s a team effort,” Buckelew said during an interview with the Nonpareil. “We go out and educate — I’ve been out to many meetings to do education. Dispatch will be there, your local EMS will be there ... paramedics, and they are provided with all of the education that comes with Mission: Lifeline.”
Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for treatment through emergency procedures to reestablish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients.
Pam Stout, stroke program coordinator at Jennie Edmundson, highlighted the importance of the public being aware of the life-threatening condition.
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year, provided information from Jennie Edmundson said.
“We know how critical every moment is when someone is having a stroke, and we’re dedicated to continually improving the quality of care for our stroke patients,” Stout said in the release. “The tools and resources provided by the ‘Get With The Guidelines’ stroke initiative help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”
Jennie Edmundson earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients.
Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled and have other care transition interventions completed, released information from the hospital says.
Additionally, Jennie Edmundson received the Target: Stroke Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
Jennie Edmundson also received the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.