Jennie Ed CEO Baumert appointed to Iowa West Board of Directors

Iowa West’s Board of Directors recently elected Steve Baumert, CEO of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, as a new board member to serve a 3-year term.

Baumert “brings decades of experience to the role, having served on a number of nonprofit boards throughout southwest Iowa including the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce and the Southwest Iowa Foundation,” a press release from the Iowa West Foundation stated.

“Steve’s familiarity with the community, along with his proven leadership capabilities made him an excellent board member candidate,” said Matt Gronstal, Iowa West Foundation Board chair. “His wealth of knowledge from economic development to entrepreneurship along with his demonstrated commitment to Council Bluffs will be an enormous asset to our organization.”

“My career motto has been to engage and make a positive difference,” Baumert said. “I believe in Council Bluffs, and throughout my career have worked to improve and strengthen our community. This aligns well with Iowa West’s vision, and I hope to continue the significant impact they’ve made on the community.”

In addition to Baumert’s election, members of the Iowa West Foundation and the Iowa West Racing Association board re-elected officers for 2021. Those members include:

