Jundt hopes to help people through position at Thrivent

Former Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs Executive Director Glennay Jundt has found a new way to help people.
Jundt is an associate representative for Thrivent, a nonprofit fraternal benefit society. Although it originally served only Lutherans, Thrivent now welcomes Christians seeking to live out their faith; spouses of Christians, who seek to live out their faith; or youths being raised in the Christian faith, according to its website.
“I really love that I get to help people,” she said. “Not everything I do is about money, it’s about relationships.”
Jundt also likes Thrivent.
“Thrivent’s a really great organization,” she said. “They do community events in communities they serve, and they’re partners with nonprofits – and the members of Thrivent get to do (volunteer) action teams.”
The organization sponsors service projects that benefit nonprofit organizations, Jundt said. Last year, Thrivent employees worked more than 17 million volunteer hours.
It was through Thrivent’s efforts to serve Council Bluffs that Jundt connected with the organization.
“I first worked with Thrivent at Habitat,” she said. “They came alongside us and did Faith Builds. After I left Habitat, they asked me to consider working with them.”
Jundt went through an extensive training process – all online, except for testing – and became licensed in securities and health and life insurance. On Oct. 1, she opened an office in the Park Building at 500 Willow Ave., Suite 414, in Council Bluffs. Thrivent helped her set it up.
“All my furniture came from Thrivent, so they helped me furnish the office,” she said.
Jundt said she was excited to be able to have her office in Council Bluffs.
“I’m licensed in Iowa and Nebraska, but I really wanted to serve our community,” she said.
As a Thrivent representative, Jundt helps clients with financial advice, investments, insurance, banking and giving back to their communities. Thrivent uses a holistic approach to helping people, she said.
“We talk about financial health to live with,” she said.
Jundt sees a need for organizations like Thrivent. People need a strong financial foundation, she said.
“I really want to holistically help people in our community, and I know there’s a need out there for that,” she said. “Nobody teaches you how to invest your money or what to do with your money,” she said. “We find out what your goals are and concerns. We do advice and planning with no fee.”
The representative helps the client make short-term and long-term goals, she said.
“What we really want to do is help people achieve financial clarity,” she said. “We believe money is a tool, not a goal.”
Jundt enjoys the social aspect of the position.
“I really like the personal aspect of it,” she said. “I get to meet and talk to a lot of people, and that’s really great.”
Jundt can be reached at 402-718-3684.
