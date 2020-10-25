Jundt hopes to help people through position at Thrivent

Jundt went through an extensive training process – all online, except for testing – and became licensed in securities and health and life insurance. On Oct. 1, she opened an office in the Park Building at 500 Willow Ave., Suite 414, in Council Bluffs. Thrivent helped her set it up.

“All my furniture came from Thrivent, so they helped me furnish the office,” she said.

Jundt said she was excited to be able to have her office in Council Bluffs.

“I’m licensed in Iowa and Nebraska, but I really wanted to serve our community,” she said.

As a Thrivent representative, Jundt helps clients with financial advice, investments, insurance, banking and giving back to their communities. Thrivent uses a holistic approach to helping people, she said.

“We talk about financial health to live with,” she said.

Jundt sees a need for organizations like Thrivent. People need a strong financial foundation, she said.