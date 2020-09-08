Kamp settles into Council Bluffs chamber CEO and president role

Kamp said much of his focus will be what he called the three pillars of a good chamber: workforce development, existing industry and public policy.

The chamber recently received a grant from Iowa West to hire a workforce development director, who’ll start Sept. 14, which will help broaden the organization’s reach in that area.

“It’s an important piece — it ties in all these pieces. All the major players,” including the city, county and schools. “It allows you to move forward in a unified way. We haven’t had a director in the role, but we’ve been doing a workforce initiative for about a year. That person that’s rowing the ship, steering the ship, will really help.”

Knipsel said, “I think the workforce is a huge opportunity in our area for us to take the lead in. And to help businesses with everything they need.”

“In not just Council Bluffs, but southwest Iowa and the metro area,” Knipsel said.

On existing industry, Kamp said he’s collaborating with Advance Southwest Iowa and Executive Director Paula Hazlewood, as both entities work to help the companies that already call the Council Bluffs area home. Kamp noted around 70-90% of new business growth in a community comes from existing industry.