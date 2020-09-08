Kamp settles into Council Bluffs chamber CEO and president role

During his first month into the job, Drew Kamp has been making the rounds — with COVID-19 precautions in mind — meeting with a variety of people and organizations in Council Bluffs.
Kamp, 32, took over as president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 3. How have the first weeks in the role looked like?
“It’s really been a lot of good opportunities to interact with some really people throughout the community, including the chamber board, city and county elected officials, hospital leadership, The 712 Initiative, the Iowa West Foundation, YMCA, Iowa Western and school district leaders and others,” he said. “Really the heavy hitters that are helping the current and future environment of the community. I’ve been getting a good broad cross section. That’s been invaluable to help me understand where we’re at, and format the vision of where we need to go.”
Kamp said the reception has been positive.
“One thing I’ll say, I’ve been so welcomed here. To say I’ve been welcomed with open arms is an understatement,” he said. “It makes me feel like I’ve been here longer than I have.”
Chamber board President Judd Knipsel said Kamp has “jumped right in and fully embraced his role as the chamber CEO.”
“He’s taken the time to get out and meet with different businesses in the community, different entities in the community, different organizations,” Knipsel said. “I couldn’t expect anything more from him. We expected a lot, and he’s exceeded expectations.”
Kamp said much of his focus will be what he called the three pillars of a good chamber: workforce development, existing industry and public policy.
The chamber recently received a grant from Iowa West to hire a workforce development director, who’ll start Sept. 14, which will help broaden the organization’s reach in that area.
“It’s an important piece — it ties in all these pieces. All the major players,” including the city, county and schools. “It allows you to move forward in a unified way. We haven’t had a director in the role, but we’ve been doing a workforce initiative for about a year. That person that’s rowing the ship, steering the ship, will really help.”
Knipsel said, “I think the workforce is a huge opportunity in our area for us to take the lead in. And to help businesses with everything they need.”
“In not just Council Bluffs, but southwest Iowa and the metro area,” Knipsel said.
On existing industry, Kamp said he’s collaborating with Advance Southwest Iowa and Executive Director Paula Hazlewood, as both entities work to help the companies that already call the Council Bluffs area home. Kamp noted around 70-90% of new business growth in a community comes from existing industry.
“We need to make sure we’re getting in there to talk to them. Not only how we can help them, and some are in dire need because of everything going on with COVID and the impact of that,” he said. “But to also get to know them. Help them if they have expansion projects, trouble with the city, the county, the state, the feds. Help bring them along and support them where needed.”
Hazlewood explained the two organizations work yearly on a business retention and expansion program. The pair will meet with the majority of primary employers in the area, gauging business needs and helping with any issues they maybe be facing.
“That could be workforce problems, sometimes it’s as simple as finding a connection at the city,” Hazlewood said.
The data gathered in the project is sent to the state, which collects information from throughout Iowa to aggregate into the Best of Iowa report, which allows elected officials, business and industry leaders and others to track trends, “to make informed decisions on areas that we need to improve on,” Hazlewood said.
“We have always partnered with the chamber on this initiative,” Hazlewood said. “Drew and I are going to elevate that collaboration.”
On public policy, Kamp noted, “that’s my background, that’s my passion.”
The Omaha native studied political science with a focus on public policy at Creighton University in Omaha and received a Masters of Public Administration — with a focus on local government — from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He worked for Nebraska Sen. Ben Nelson before moving to join the Ames Chamber of Commerce and take on a contracted role as the director of Story County community outreach in 2013. He served as director of public policy for the Ames chamber from April 2014 until his departure.
“It’s very important we’re in that arena as well,” Kamp said of the Council Bluffs chamber. “There’s a lot you can do. And especially as a border community, it’s important you’re looking at both states and how those dynamics come into play. Focus locally and go from there. That’s something that’s really, really important to me.
“Interacting with and empowering those — the mayor and City Council, Board of Supervisors, other elected officials — in the way we should. A chamber really is an organization where advocacy is one of the anchor tenets.”
As the area continues to navigate life during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kamp mentioned the chamber’s Business and Workforce Recovery Task Force, which was formed in early spring. The task force includes a broad cross-section of businesses and public and private partners.
“Making sure all the key community partners are at the table, making sure we’re all talking, sharing information,” Kamp said. “That’s something that’s really been important.”
The chamber has surveyed its businesses about COVID-19 impacts and needs, taking that information to tailor help and resources. Kamp also mentioned working with the Iowa Chamber Alliance and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which have provided information and resources at the state and federal level.
“Making sure we’re getting those resources down to the businesses,” he said.
As summer moves into fall, the chamber has a few events coming up. The annual mid-year luncheon and Leadership CB graduation will be held Sept. 16 at the Mid-America Center. The chamber is also hosting “Policy and Pints” for members on Oct. 22 at Barleys, and a women in entrepreneurship event in November.
Looking toward his future in the role, Kamp said, “The underlying tone of everything I do going forward is — partnerships and collaborations are paramount.”
Hazlewood said she’s been impressed with what Kamp has brought to the job.
“I come from a world of collaboration my entire economic development career. He’ll be collaborating and bringing groups together that should be working together instead of trying to accomplish things in a silo,” she said, noting that when founded in 2013 Advance Southwest Iowa set up partnership agreements with the city, county, chamber and Iowa West Foundation.
“We’ve always had a structured partnership in place. It hasn’t always gone smoothly. But I’m very optimistic it’ll get back on track with Drew’s leadership. All of us are working toward the same goal to bring prosperity to Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa. I think we’ll be heading in that direction now, collectively instead of individually,” Hazlewood continued. “I’ve been impressed with his leadership style. Just really, really happy he’s there.”
