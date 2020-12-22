Keg Creek Brewing takes home two medals at beer U.S. Open

A Glenwood brewery recently had two of its creations recognized during a national competition.

Established in 2011, Keg Creek Brewing Co. President Randy Romens noted that various beers from the company have faired well in prestigious competitions; however, this was the first year he and his business partners — Art Renze, John Bueltel and Matt Kirsch — participated in the U.S. Open Beer Championship.

And the company excelled — two of its eight submissions were awarded bronze medals in their respective categories. Entries for this year’s competition ran deep, according to information from the U.S. Open Beer Championship website, with more than 6,000 beers entered representing more than 140 different styles.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, judging was held in both the U.S. and Canada, at locations including Atlanta, Georgia; Oxford, Ohio; and Welland, Ontario. Judging in the U.S. Open Beer Championships is blind; judges know only the categories, not the names or locations of beers being judged, according to information provided by Romens.