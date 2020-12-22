Keg Creek Brewing takes home two medals at beer U.S. Open

A Glenwood brewery recently had two of its creations recognized during a national competition.
Established in 2011, Keg Creek Brewing Co. President Randy Romens noted that various beers from the company have faired well in prestigious competitions; however, this was the first year he and his business partners — Art Renze, John Bueltel and Matt Kirsch — participated in the U.S. Open Beer Championship.
And the company excelled — two of its eight submissions were awarded bronze medals in their respective categories. Entries for this year’s competition ran deep, according to information from the U.S. Open Beer Championship website, with more than 6,000 beers entered representing more than 140 different styles.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, judging was held in both the U.S. and Canada, at locations including Atlanta, Georgia; Oxford, Ohio; and Welland, Ontario. Judging in the U.S. Open Beer Championships is blind; judges know only the categories, not the names or locations of beers being judged, according to information provided by Romens.
“It made us feel really good,” he said of the achievement, praising head brewer Mitch John Jr. “Anytime you get people that are experts in the field and they identify your beers as being really, really good, it’s great. Of course, we think they are good, but it’s nice to have someone else tell you that also, and then to have the hardware to go with it.”
The bronze finishers, Romens said, were Deviant of the Depths in the Rum Barrel Aged Beer category and Old Marathon in the Barrel-Aged Barley Wine category. With both containing alcohol by volume of more than 10%, Romens noted that these particular selections sport a little more kick than standard domestics like a Bud Light or Coors Light.
“They are definitely sippers, neither one you would want to chug,” he said with a laugh.
Currently, Romens said Keg Creek distributes throughout Iowa and Nebraska; however, a push is being made to make a footprint in northwest Missouri next. The brewery distributes eight canned beer varieties and has up to 20 brews available in its tap room.
The brewery, 22381 221 St. in Glenwood, is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. It’s closed on Mondays.
Romens said he’s proud of the company’s development and expansion since its inception. And none of it would have happened without possessing the love for engineering new beers — something turned hobby to career.
“We thought we would take a chance and started off with a three-barrel system and started doing our own tap room … And it really just grew from there,” Romens said.