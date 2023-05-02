Kitchen Council opened a spacious commercial-grade kitchen in the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in early 2020. Today, the nonprofit is helping dozens of local food entrepreneurs grow their businesses, with less risk.

Culinary start-ups across the metro area are using Kitchen Council as a springboard for growth. As part of the program, members have 24/7 access to a renovated 3,000-square-foot kitchen, courses on branding and growing their businesses and networking opportunities.

“It’s tough to start a business. So let’s help those entrepreneurs,” said Holly Benson Muller, managing director of Kitchen Council. “Helping them launch and succeed and grow their brands creates successful businesses in the region and leads to more economic development.”

Before a small business gains membership, it must meet the baseline requirements of being an incorporated business, which the Kitchen Council can guide them through. A start-up business must also obtain business insurance, a tax ID and a permit from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.

For a first-time business owner, the process may seem overwhelming, but the Kitchen Council is designed to guide prospective start-ups through each step and offer mentorship.

“We cover utilities, trash, recycling, building insurance and eco-lab chemicals,” Benson Muller said of Kitchen Council. “We take on all of that overhead and keep their initial startup costs down, reduce barriers and minimize risk.”

The kitchen can support up to 20 small food businesses at any given time.

“We see our program as more of a stepping stone to the next thing,” Benson Muller said. “Whether it’s a baker moving into their bake shop or an aspiring restaurateur moving into their brick and mortar.”

To date, Kitchen Council has amassed many successful alumni, including Pomodoro Fresh Italian, which now operates as a restaurant and food truck. Another high-flier is The Bubbly Tarte, a sweet treat and charcuterie business run by French culinary-trained pastry chef Chelsie Schroeder. Schroeder credits the Kitchen Council for helping her achieve her brick-and-mortar dream.

“Just because they haven’t left doesn’t mean they’re not successful,” said Paula Hazlewood, president and CEO of Advance Southwest Iowa, the organization that spearheads Kitchen Council. “One member, Chef Dan Benigno, or ‘Chef Around the Block,’ has become very popular. He does pop-ups in Midtown Crossing, teaches cooking classes and still runs his business out of Kitchen Council.”

Another local catering company, Heirloom Fine Foods, used Kitchen Council before moving into their own kitchen and small venue in Omaha.

“I still miss some of the equipment they had available,” said Anthony Roza, co-owner of Heirloom Fine Foods. “The Hoff Center draws a high-end crowd. I met upscale clients there that I still cater to today.”

Kitchen Council members have opportunities beyond cooking space and classes. The Hoff Center also hosts pop-ups every fourth Friday of the month for start-ups to serve customers at McCormick’s 1894 Bar. Next month, they’re hosting The BBQ Brothers.

The 95,000-square-foot complex is completely dedicated to the arts. Along with Kitchen Council, The Hoff center has a 280-seat theater for performances by The American Midwest Ballet and Kanesville Symphony Orchestra, a museum with rotating exhibits, recording studios and artist studios. The Hoff center’s wedding venue spaces are an added bonus for members, with Kitchen Council catering prominently advertised in the wedding brochure.

“There are private event spaces and people will have weddings downstairs. The biggest event space can seat up to 250 people,” Benson Muller said. “That’s a built-in opportunity, especially for our caterers.”

Kitchen Council access costs startups $450 a month, or $16 a day. A nights and weekends only option is available for $350 a month; suitable for someone who wants to keep their full-time job while hustling to make their small business a career.

The beauty of the program is its low-risk high-reward structure. The Kitchen Council aims to help aspiring culinary businesses focus on their craft and launch their brand. Unlike brick-and-mortar locations, if a member decides it’s not for them, they leave with more money and less regret.

“I think that the opportunities for growth are endless,” Benson Muller said. “But, right now it’s about making sure that we’re supporting food entrepreneurs and beverage entrepreneurs in the region.”