Last house in Walnut Grove Subdivision now completed

More than six years after Walnut Grove Elementary School closed, the Walnut Grove Subdivision has been completed on the site where the school stood.
The last of 14 single-family homes was finished in late October at 2911 Ave. K.
David Hazlewood has been involved since the beginning — first as chairman of the construction technology program at Iowa Western Community College, then as chief operating officer for NeighborWorks Home Solutions.
“It’s been a really nice journey,” he said. “It was a huge learning experience for all of us. I think it’s a project that’s going to have a lasting impact on the community.”
The development, which includes homes that were priced from $142,500 to $232,500, has an assessed property value of $2.5 million, Hazlewood said.
“Our development model offers housing options that strengthen the longevity of the project and serve a broader community purpose,” he said. “This is a model our organization would like to follow throughout Council Bluffs but, unfortunately, land acquisition has gotten difficult.”
Collaboration was the key to the houses, Hazlewood said.
“The development of the Walnut Grove Subdivision was the result of a private/public partnership that utilized collaborations with the City of Council Bluffs, local and regional foundations, lending institutions and educational organizations to transform a blighted block into a vibrant neighborhood that has provided employment, pride in home ownership and increased tax base,” Hazlewood said. “It takes a community to finish these projects, not just NeighborWorks.”
As many as 700 construction jobs were created during its completion, he said.
The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education voted to close the school on May 28, 2013 after a study found the 1926 building did not meet the district’s stated standards for a school. It closed at the end of the 2013-14 school year. The property was acquired by NeighborWorks in 2016.
Iowa Western Construction Technology students began building the first house in August 2017 at 2922 Ave. J, Hazlewood said. They completed it in April 2018. High students from the Tucker College and Career Center were involved through Iowa Western’s program.
“The intention was for Iowa Western to have 14 houses for projects,” he said. “Our intent was to have multiple years of service learning projects.”
However, as enrollment in the construction technology program decreased, the pace of construction slowed, Hazlewood said. It became harder to keep up with a timeline required for a federal grant that was paying for part of the project. Private contractors were engaged to build some of the houses.
Iowa Western construction students also completed the house at 2908 Ave. J from fall 2018 to spring 2019. By that time, six houses had been finished in the subdivision. With the help of additional contractors, the other eight homes were completed by Oct. 21, 2020.
“The Walnut Grove subdivision would not have come to fulfillment without our community partners,” Hazlewood said. “A special thank you to the City of Council Bluffs, Council Bluffs Community Development Department, Council Bluffs Community School District, Iowa West Foundation, Sunderland Foundation, Heistand Family Foundation, Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund, NP Dodge Council Bluffs, Menards, Midstates Bank, American National Bank, Availa Bank, First National Bank of Omaha, Bank of the West, Turn the Paige Investments, Atlas Builders and RD Homes.”
NeighborWorks is planning an even larger project for next year, Hazlewood said. That subdivision may include as many as 29 single-family homes when completed.
He said it was too soon to disclose the location.
