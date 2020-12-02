Last house in Walnut Grove Subdivision now completed

More than six years after Walnut Grove Elementary School closed, the Walnut Grove Subdivision has been completed on the site where the school stood.

The last of 14 single-family homes was finished in late October at 2911 Ave. K.

David Hazlewood has been involved since the beginning — first as chairman of the construction technology program at Iowa Western Community College, then as chief operating officer for NeighborWorks Home Solutions.

“It’s been a really nice journey,” he said. “It was a huge learning experience for all of us. I think it’s a project that’s going to have a lasting impact on the community.”

The development, which includes homes that were priced from $142,500 to $232,500, has an assessed property value of $2.5 million, Hazlewood said.

“Our development model offers housing options that strengthen the longevity of the project and serve a broader community purpose,” he said. “This is a model our organization would like to follow throughout Council Bluffs but, unfortunately, land acquisition has gotten difficult.”

Collaboration was the key to the houses, Hazlewood said.