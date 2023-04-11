Council Bluffs breakfast staple Legends Café will close its doors on April 30. The current owners are accepting serious inquiries to buy the café in hopes that the legend can live on in the community.

Jeff and Hope Jones purchased the restaurant, formerly known as Duncan's Café, from previous owner Carol Hensley in 2018. The couple kept the menu items and much of the staff, only changing the cafe's name.

“We didn’t want anything to change, but the name was part of the deal. We went with Legends to keep the legend of Duncan’s going," Hope told the Nonpareil in an interview in 2018.

In a Facebook post announcing the closure, the couple said that they both work full-time jobs outside the restaurant while managing their son's busy schedule, which has made juggling the restaurant difficult.

Due to this, and the loss of their main cook, the decades-old restaurant must close unless bought by a new owner.

Support Legends Café in its last weeks by visiting the 501 S. Main St. location from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.