Local bar owner honored by Iowa Restaurant Association

A local proprietor was recently recognized for the service he provides to the greater Council Bluffs community.

This week, the Iowa Restaurant Association announced through a news release that Matt Johnson, owner and operator of Barley’s Bar & Grill, 114 W. Broadway, has been named this year’s Iowa Hospitality Operator of the Year.

Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, highlighted why she believes Johnson was the ideal candidate for this year’s recognition.

“Matt is a visionary, as well as a business, industry and community leader,” Dunker said through a provided statement. “He embodies perfectly what our industry is all about — creativity and an entrepreneurial spirit.”

“He always sees what’s possible.”

According to information provided by the association, one of the major reasons Johnson was selected is because of his large-scale investment — both with his time and money — in Council Bluffs. In addition to operating Barley’s, the association noted that Johnson is in the process of jump-starting a new business venture.