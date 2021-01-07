Longtime Council Bluffs businessman Jerald Mortensen dies at 77

A man who was once a familiar businessman on the south end of Council Bluffs has died.
Jerald Mortensen, 77, of Council Bluffs died Tuesday at his home.
Mortensen, a Council Bluffs native, owned and operated Mortensen’s Grocery at 810 16th Ave. for more than 35 years. He followed in his father’s footsteps running the family business founded in 1910.
“Jerry graduated from high school and went to college, and his dad was killed in a motorcycle accident,” said Blaine Sorensen, retired assistant fire chief. “Jerry came back and ran the store with his mother (Marilyn Mortensen).”
“He ran that business for so many years and took care of so many people in his neighborhood,” said former Mayor Tom Hanafan. “It was a neighborhood thing, and then he extended it on beyond that. He was very dedicated to his community.”
The store was a staple to the south end, Hanafan and several others said.
“Oard-Ross, Mortensen’s — they were staples of the community,” he said.
“He was a good guy,” said Tony Beraldi, pharmacist at the nearby Oard-Ross Drug. “We were really sad to hear of his passing.”
“Jerry was well-liked by everybody,” Sorensen said. “He was a great guy. He’ll be sorely missed.”
Tonya Penry, a longtime employee at the grocery store who became partner, then owner, also called Mortensen a “great guy.” She said even though she knew he had been in poor health, his death was like a “gut punch.”
“He was very personable,” she said. “He taught me a lot of stuff. We had a lot of great memories — a lot of good times.”
Penry started working at the store when she was 15 and worked in the deli, as a cashier, as front-end manager and in bookkeeping over the years — “did basically everything, except butchering,” she said.
“We were there seven days a week for probably 25 of those 30 years,” she said.
Mortensen’s sister, Judy Stiles, hired Penry and mentored her until Stiles’ death in 1996. As with most small businesses, service was the name of the game. Mortensen and Stiles, who managed the front end, decided to offer delivery service.
“We started doing home deliveries years before anybody else had even thought of it,” Penry said.
Mortensen would send not just merchandise off the shelves but specific cuts of meat and other special orders, Penry said. He knew they had customers who were elderly, ill or without transportation.
“He had compassion for people in need,” she said.
They also made things easier for customers financially, Sorensen said.
“If someone needed something to help them out until payday, they charged it,” he said.
“They were a good neighborhood business and a good neighbor, in general,” Beraldi said. “I know a lot of people on the south end liked to shop there. They got good customer service there. We used to get lunch at the (Mortensen’s) deli twice a week for years.
“Chicken was their staple,” he said. Everybody loved their chicken. They catered weddings — a lot of times people wanted chicken.”
Mortensen was also willing to hire people re-entering the community after incarceration, Penry said. He would usually start them in the deli or at another position that did not involve handling money.
“He would give people chances that other places wouldn’t,” she said.
He was also good to employees, holding cookouts at his (previous) home at Lake Manawa and Christmas parties for workers, Penry said.
As Penry moved up the ladder, he took her to banquets and conventions and became “more of a friend and father figure,” she said. Stiles taught her how to do bookkeeping. She became a partner in 1998 and sole owner in 2007. She closed it in 2009 — after Walmart moved to town and in the midst of the Great Recession.
Sorensen worked at Mortensen’s part time in high school and summers during college, he said.
“I can remember sacking groceries there when I was in high school,” he said. “If you grew up on the south end, you either shopped there or worked there.”
Later, Sorensen acquired a family connection to the Mortensens.
“Jerry was originally married to one of my sisters (Joan),” he said. “They got divorced years ago.”
But the two men remained friends, Sorensen said.
“I made many fishing trips to Canada with Jerry over the years,” he said.
Mortensen also enjoyed hunting waterfowl, and hunting ducks and geese led to his nickname, “Honker,” Sorensen said.
“In the store, if you went back by the meat department, there were stuffed mounts up above” like ducks, etc., he said.
Sorensen continued to stay in touch with Mortensen.
“I talked to him about a month ago on the phone,” Sorensen said. “He had been in failing health for quite a while.”
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.