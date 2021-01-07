Longtime Council Bluffs businessman Jerald Mortensen dies at 77

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They also made things easier for customers financially, Sorensen said.

“If someone needed something to help them out until payday, they charged it,” he said.

“They were a good neighborhood business and a good neighbor, in general,” Beraldi said. “I know a lot of people on the south end liked to shop there. They got good customer service there. We used to get lunch at the (Mortensen’s) deli twice a week for years.

“Chicken was their staple,” he said. Everybody loved their chicken. They catered weddings — a lot of times people wanted chicken.”

Mortensen was also willing to hire people re-entering the community after incarceration, Penry said. He would usually start them in the deli or at another position that did not involve handling money.

“He would give people chances that other places wouldn’t,” she said.

He was also good to employees, holding cookouts at his (previous) home at Lake Manawa and Christmas parties for workers, Penry said.