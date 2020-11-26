Mainwaring working with community as Iowa West Foundation looks to the future

Upon her hire, Rick Killion, past president of the Iowa West Racing Association and chair of the search committee, said Mainwaring’s “passion for collaboration, coupled with her many accomplishments in both the public and private sector, made her the perfect fit to be our next leader.”

“In Brenda, we found a candidate who is both familiar with the community and has a reputation for getting things done,” Killion said at the time. “We are confident she will continue the forward momentum of the foundation.”

Mainwaring was born and raised in Council Bluffs, growing up here after her parents were recruited from the farms of Kansas to the area during a teaching shortage. She grew up on an acreage, where her father continued her love of agriculture as a hobby farmer.

Mainwaring graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School before heading to the University of Iowa with her sights set on first becoming a doctor before later deciding on becoming a veterinarian.

“It took me about Chemistry Two to realize I didn’t want to be a doctor,” she said with a laugh.