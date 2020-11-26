Mainwaring working with community as Iowa West Foundation looks to the future

If you’re looking for Brenda Mainwaring, she’s probably in a meeting.
The new president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation has spent her first months on the job connecting with area movers and shakers across a variety of sectors, gathering input on the direction the foundation. It includes meetings with foundation board members, elected officials, partner organizations, community advisory groups, local community leaders, business owners and anyone else “that has a vested interest in the community.”
“Where they think we are, and where they think we should be,” Mainwaring said.
Where is Iowa West?
“I think the foundation is really at a pivot point,” she said, noting that community engagement activities and surveys completed around five years ago have come to fruition. “A lot of those projects identified as community priorities have been completed.”
Count Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment and the Ted and Polly Hoff Arts & Culture Center, the Iowa West Field House and Iowa West Sports Plex among those projects.
“In terms of where do I see us going next, that’s why I’ve been talking to everybody,” she said.
Additionally, community-wide meetings and activities to discuss the future were planned for January of 2021, but the foundation will hold off for now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Times are really hard right now. I don’t think anyone could’ve imagined how strange this year would be,” she said. “But there’s a lot of excitement about what this region holds.”
Mainwaring mentioned additional work to grow neighborhoods and help them prosper, along with growing business, among the many focal points going forward.
Because of the pandemic, Iowa West changed its grant cycle in 2020, eliminating the second phase to create a COVID-19 relief fund with the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. Iowa West recently announced the third cycle awardees and expect to have a normal grant cycle in 2021 while continuing its work with the relief fund.
“Considering what’s going on, we’re going to see an uptick in need across a variety of parts of the community,” she said.
Additionally, Iowa West will work to fill its new digs in the River’s Edge Development.
“We had just about handed people a pen to sign leases when COVID hit,” Mainwaring said, noting that she believes with businesses thinking differently about what they need and how they’ll operate coming out of the pandemic, the building will possibly be attractive to company’s looking to downsize its physical space while still maintaining an office.
“It has been a pleasure working with Brenda these past few months. Her experience and knowledge are immediately apparent, and her vision for the Iowa West Foundation will help drive Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County and southwest Iowa forward,” Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Drew Kamp said of working with Mainwaring.
Upon her hire, Rick Killion, past president of the Iowa West Racing Association and chair of the search committee, said Mainwaring’s “passion for collaboration, coupled with her many accomplishments in both the public and private sector, made her the perfect fit to be our next leader.”
“In Brenda, we found a candidate who is both familiar with the community and has a reputation for getting things done,” Killion said at the time. “We are confident she will continue the forward momentum of the foundation.”
Mainwaring was born and raised in Council Bluffs, growing up here after her parents were recruited from the farms of Kansas to the area during a teaching shortage. She grew up on an acreage, where her father continued her love of agriculture as a hobby farmer.
Mainwaring graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School before heading to the University of Iowa with her sights set on first becoming a doctor before later deciding on becoming a veterinarian.
“It took me about Chemistry Two to realize I didn’t want to be a doctor,” she said with a laugh.
Trying to decide what was next, she remembered a report she’d done in high school on Charles Darwin and settled on an anthropology degree. She went back to Iowa for grad school — “Oddly enough, it was tough to find a job with anthropology degree,” she joked — and after initially setting out to be a school counselor, moved instead into a teaching research fellowship in anthropology, earning her Master’s.
Mainwaring moved to Washington D.C., where she worked as an intelligence analyst, meeting her husband Brian while in the nation’s capitol.
The pair were eventually transferred to posts in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Around 1996, it was time to either go back to D.C. or leave the government.
“We decided we wanted to stay in the Midwest,” Mainwaring said.
She took a position with Children’s Square in 1996 before moving to a legislative analysis role with Union Pacific Railroad in 1997. She stayed there for 23 years before taking over as leader of the Iowa West Foundation.
Her work at U.P. “always linked back to Council Bluffs in one way or another,” including the effort to create the U.P. Railroad Museum, bringing the Olympic torch relay to the area and other projects.
“All of those things were ways I could connect my Council Bluffs ties into my profession,” she said.
Over that time she was also part of the fundraising campaign for the Midlands Humane Society, and has served as a board member or volunteer with the Council Bluffs Planning Commission, Pottawattamie Conservation Board and Foundation, Bluffs Art Council (now Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment), West Pottawattamie Master Gardeners and Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation.
Mainwaring’s no stranger to Iowa West, often working with the foundation on a variety of projects she’s been involved with. She credited the foundation for working with city leaders in the public and private sector to help the city grow its amenities.
“When I left Council Bluffs as a high school graduate, I did not think there was anything here for me,” Mainwaring said. “Then we came back in 1996 — things had changed, things had changed quite a bit. You could see it, you could feel it. A lot of that had to do with Iowa West. What it’s achieved is remarkable.
“Being able to be a part of that, I couldn’t not take that opportunity.”
“I love how close-knit the community is,” she said. “You are always one degree of separation away from knowing someone.”
Reflecting on the pandemic, Mainwaring posited that with work no longer necessarily being tied to a location, along with the value of a smaller community, Council Bluffs is looking even more attractive to prospective residents.
“I think Council Bluffs is ready to be home to a lot of people who didn’t anticipate coming back here,” she said, “or maybe being here in the first place.”
