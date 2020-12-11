Mall of the Bluffs, Omaha's Crossroads mall both begin demolition this week

Demolition of two once-booming malls in the greater Council Bluffs-Omaha area began Wednesday.
Mall of the Bluffs, 1751 Madison Ave., closed at the end of 2019 after a purchase agreement was made with Menard Inc. enabling the big-box retailer to raze the enclosed mall and its related structures and erect a new building on the approximately 48-acre parcel.
Also being leveled is Omaha’s Crossroads mall, in favor of a new, $500 million mixed-use center currently on track for a 2024 opening, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Though Menard Inc.’s intentions with the property have been well-established, information regarding the various facets of the project has been difficult to secure. On Thursday, Menard Spokesperson Jeff Abbot during a phone conversation with the Nonpareil said he wasn’t sure of a set project timeline, how many job openings the build will result in or when the demolition work will be completed.
A list of questions sent to Abbott by the Nonpareil attempting to obtain more information weren’t returned by print deadline.
Opening in 1986, Mall of the Bluffs served as a shopping and hangout mecca for thousands of residents and out-of-towners annually. As with malls all across the county, however, on-site retailers during the past decade or more struggled to compete with the boom of online shopping options.
In mid-November 2019, retailers still occupying the space learned they had until Dec. 31 to clear the premises so necessary measures could get rolling for demolition to begin. One of the final steps taken prior to Wednesday’s action was a liquidation auction held by the Auction Mill, an Omaha company hired to sell what remained inside of the approximately 800,000-square-foot building.
Demolition at 1960-opened Crossroads, which is positioned on a 40-acre area bounded by 72nd, 75th, Dodge and Cass Streets, kicked off with the demolition of the old Sears Auto Center and continued throughout the day. Everything on the parcel is set to be razed with the exception of two existing pieces: a Target store and a 2,200-stall parking garage to its north.
The project, being spearheaded by Lockwood Development and Century Development in collaboration with the City of Omaha, is being referred to as “The Crossroads.
In its new form, The Crossroads — which could reach 10 stories at its highest point — is to include a series of structures containing offices; apartments; hotel rooms; retail stores; fitness, dining and entertainment venues; and a “signature” pavilion.
— The World-Herald’s Cindy Gonzalez contributed to this report.
