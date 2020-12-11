Mall of the Bluffs, Omaha's Crossroads mall both begin demolition this week

Demolition of two once-booming malls in the greater Council Bluffs-Omaha area began Wednesday.

Mall of the Bluffs, 1751 Madison Ave., closed at the end of 2019 after a purchase agreement was made with Menard Inc. enabling the big-box retailer to raze the enclosed mall and its related structures and erect a new building on the approximately 48-acre parcel.

Also being leveled is Omaha’s Crossroads mall, in favor of a new, $500 million mixed-use center currently on track for a 2024 opening, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Though Menard Inc.’s intentions with the property have been well-established, information regarding the various facets of the project has been difficult to secure. On Thursday, Menard Spokesperson Jeff Abbot during a phone conversation with the Nonpareil said he wasn’t sure of a set project timeline, how many job openings the build will result in or when the demolition work will be completed.

A list of questions sent to Abbott by the Nonpareil attempting to obtain more information weren’t returned by print deadline.

