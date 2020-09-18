MAPA to use $400K in CARES funds on economic resiliency project

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency recently received a $400,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to help local communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency said its work will focus on economic resiliency in Pottawattamie and Mills Counties, along with Washington, Douglas, Sarpy and Cass Counties in Nebraska.

That work will include collaborating with economic development organizations in the region to “identify the impacts of COVID-19 and to develop strategies aimed at mitigating the economic harm caused by the pandemic,” the organization said in a release. The project will also provide financial assistance to maintain the capacity of these organizations in order to implement the strategies developed.

Additionlly, economic development strategies and efforts will be examined under the lens of public health to enhance economic resiliency.