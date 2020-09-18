MAPA to use $400K in CARES funds on economic resiliency project

The Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency recently received a $400,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to help local communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency said its work will focus on economic resiliency in Pottawattamie and Mills Counties, along with Washington, Douglas, Sarpy and Cass Counties in Nebraska.
That work will include collaborating with economic development organizations in the region to “identify the impacts of COVID-19 and to develop strategies aimed at mitigating the economic harm caused by the pandemic,” the organization said in a release. The project will also provide financial assistance to maintain the capacity of these organizations in order to implement the strategies developed.
Additionlly, economic development strategies and efforts will be examined under the lens of public health to enhance economic resiliency.
“This funding will allow MAPA to expand its economic development efforts and assist in maintaining the capacity of the economic development organizations that serve the six-county region,” said Don Gross, MAPA’s community and economic development manager and the former community development director for Council Bluffs. “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in economic loss requiring strengthening of the region’s economic development efforts.”
MAPA is hiring an economic development professional to lead the COVID-19 economic resiliency project, the organization said. Work on the project is expected to begin later this fall.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.