Mid-year Chamber banquet highlights workforce, economic issues amid COVID-19

Townsend said Iowa’s unemployment rate as of July — the most recent available figures — was 6.6%. This equated to more than 107,000 state residents out of work. But, she said that there were more than 60,500 job openings as of Monday on IowaWORKS’ website, which she noted is encouraging.

As with other states, the coronavirus pandemic has heavily affected business and employment opportunities. More unemployment claims have been filed in the past six months than in recent history.

“We’ve paid $881 million out of the trust fund since the beginning of March,” Townsend said. “That’s almost double what we would (normally) pay during any calendar year.

“… Hopefully we will never see anything like this again in our lifetime, because, certainly, it’s not the number of claims or the number of benefits that we would ever expect to pay out in a year, much less over a six-month period of time.”

She added, though, one major plus being seen: between 5,000 and 6,000 Iowans cutting ties with unemployment benefits weekly.

“That’s a good sign,” Townsend said.

Kamp said that Townsend was a solid, relevant choice to serve as the event’s keynote.