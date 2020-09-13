Mother, daughter continue to bond at Primrose despite pandemic; local facilities prepare to celebrate National Assisted Living Week

For almost a decade, Diana Davis and her mother Phyllis Miller have spent hours at Primrose Retirement Community, daughter filling in Mom on what’s happening with the family and the world at large.
The rain didn’t keep Davis away Friday, spending the morning with Miller in rocking chairs on a covered patio area in front of the facility on Kanesville Boulevard.
“We have a couple places we like, here, the gazebo,” Davis said as it misted. “We are grateful for the rain, but it can take a little break.”
COVID-19 hasn’t kept Davis away, either. She used to stop by daily over lunch, but now comes around three times a week — by appointment.
“They’ve been so diligent in making sure everyone stays healthy,” Davis said, lauding the staff at Primrose for its work to keep the facility coronavirus free ahead of National Assisted Living Week, which runs today through Saturday.
Primrose is among a number of local long-term care facilities in the area celebrating their work giving seniors a vibrant life in their later years.
“(Director) Tiffany (Eggett) and the girls, they take their jobs seriously. Really, it’s not just a job,” Davis said. “They treat them like they’re their own grandma or grandpa.”
Miller has been at Primrose for nine years. Davis said over that time there have been health challenges. A stroke two-and-a-half years ago limited her speech, for instance. Davis said she’s seen her mother’s care evolve in that time.
“Two-and-a-half years ago we didn’t think she’d be here still,” Davis said. “They support Mom, they support our family. It’s a good place to call home.”
Asked if she enjoys interacting with “the girls” at Primrose by her daughter, Miller nodded, a grin on her face. Miller enjoys sharing a laugh with staff, who have also stepped up to help make sure her hair is always looking good as the pandemic has limited visitors and trips to the salon.
Miller and her late husband, Bill, had four children. Three are still alive today, and Miller has 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren — with a 20th on the way. She recently celebrated her 97th birthday, which included a call with her brother Frank, 92, who lives in Florida and still goes dancing with his girlfriend, and cards from family members near and far — the family’s scattered across the country, in Boston, Seattle, Kansas City and elsewhere. Miller’s sister Patty, 90, lives in Minneapolis.
“‘Good German genes,’ Mom likes to say,” Davis said.
Miller’s looking forward to National Assisted Living Week at Primrose. Eggett said each year the facility has a homecoming theme, in tandem with local high schools celebrating the occasion. The week features various themed dress-up days, along with the crowning of a king and queen on Friday.
“We have a nice little gathering. Everything is different with all of our social distancing and the requirement of small groups. It’s interesting because this year’s theme for the national week is Caring is EssentiAL,” Eggett said, noting the capitalized acronym at the end, “which I thought was a fun play on words.”
On Monday, Primrose is inviting all essential workers in the area — hospital and health clinic staff, fire, rescue and police department personnel, public health staff and other assisted living center staff — for free “hero hoagies” (a meatball sub) on National Hoagie Day.
“For us, it’s giving back. The last six months have been extremely stressful in our industry,” Eggett said. “For us, we’ve been very fortunate, we’ve had no positive COVID cases to date. Which is a testament to the staff, our residents and their families for understanding our goal. We want to celebrate the week more than ever.”
“More than anything, it’s just trying to celebrate who we are. And to celebrate our residents. We’re very fortunate that these residents and their families have chosen somewhere like Primrose to care for their loved ones at the end of their lives, that last bend in their lives,” Eggett, who’s been at Primrose for five years and in the director role for more than two, continued. “We’re so honored. We really are a family in our building and in our community. These are our grandparents, aunts and uncles. We really feel that way. We want to celebrate all of them. And just have fun.”
“We just need to have some fun.”
Fun’s also on the schedule at Amelia Place off McPherson Avenue in Council Bluffs.
Amber Raes, community relations manager at the facility, said Amelia Place will host a community-oriented event Monday, too — an drive-thru ice cream social. Residents, referral and home health partners and others in the community are invited to stop by for a grab bag of goodies.
“Residents, that’s their favorite dessert,” Raes said of ice cream. “They’ll pass on everything else, but they love ice cream.”
Tuesday will focus on compassion, with Amelia Place handing out “goodie bags” to first responders, Raes said.
“We’ll talk about what compassion means for us to them. Give them a survival bag — a tootsie roll, thanks for the roll you play. Smarties, because you are so wise,” Raes said, noting residents will decorate their windows with messages of appreciation.
Wednesday’s theme is “Family is Essential,” with family visits in person or virtually. Thursday will be “Fun is Essential” with a carnival theme, staff dressing up as clowns or “some sort of crazy thing to put a smile on their face” and old-fashioned candy for residents.
“We’re thinking they’ll really enjoy some of that,” Raes said.
And Friday is “You are Essential” — with massages, pedicures and more. Raes said she hopes to have Ilona Holland of Life Dimensions, who’d come to the facility pre-pandemic, do “something virtually, like a guided meditation for them,” Raes said.
“On our end, we’ll try to do some of the stuff (not as good as her) but try to get something nice for the residents on Friday for relaxation because it has been so stressful for them,” she said.
During the pandemic the residents have received plenty of community support, despite restrictions on visitors.
“The Council Bluffs community has been so supportive of Amelia Place. I had put out a call a while back, I was asking for pictures from kids while they’re out of school. Within a couple of days, I got loads of mail. I still have some pics I haven’t shared yet because we got so many,” Raes said. “Just to have that connection to the community is so important, especially right now.”
“It’s just really focusing on how do we keep them safe and healthy, but still ensure they’re still getting interaction with one another?,” Raes continued, addressing COVID-19. “Still having social distancing — they can still chat with one another. So they’re not stuck in their rooms all day. I think the biggest part for them has been the isolation. As a team, we’re all — this is like our second family. They’re able to be able to see us and still able to see one another.”
Davis said that amid COVID-19 she knows outbreaks at some facilities have possibly painted long-term care in a negative light. But she credited those facilities for working to mitigate spread, and said Primrose has offered exceptional care.
“If the country had taken the due diligence this place has,” Davis said while sitting with her mother, “we’d all be in a better place. The hardest part has been no hugs, no kisses.”
“This place, not only do they have exceptional care as caregivers,” she said, composing herself a moment as tears started, “they’ve become extended family.
