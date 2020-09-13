Mother, daughter continue to bond at Primrose despite pandemic; local facilities prepare to celebrate National Assisted Living Week

“On our end, we’ll try to do some of the stuff (not as good as her) but try to get something nice for the residents on Friday for relaxation because it has been so stressful for them,” she said.

During the pandemic the residents have received plenty of community support, despite restrictions on visitors.

“The Council Bluffs community has been so supportive of Amelia Place. I had put out a call a while back, I was asking for pictures from kids while they’re out of school. Within a couple of days, I got loads of mail. I still have some pics I haven’t shared yet because we got so many,” Raes said. “Just to have that connection to the community is so important, especially right now.”

“It’s just really focusing on how do we keep them safe and healthy, but still ensure they’re still getting interaction with one another?,” Raes continued, addressing COVID-19. “Still having social distancing — they can still chat with one another. So they’re not stuck in their rooms all day. I think the biggest part for them has been the isolation. As a team, we’re all — this is like our second family. They’re able to be able to see us and still able to see one another.”