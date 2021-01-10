Mt. Crescent Ski Area experiencing record season

As many small businesses around Iowa continue fighting to remain operational, one seasonal proprietorship has found a way to not only keep its doors open, but thrive amid the economic uncertainty.
Korby Fleischer, president of operations for Mt. Crescent Ski Area, said that this has already arguably been the most booming ski season in the 12 years he’s owned the Honey Creek business, which opened in 1961.
He attributes a lot of the success to people simply being sick and tired of being cooped up amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a record turnout; it’s been a record year for us,” Fleischer said. “In a five-day stretch we sold out all our equipment for ski rentals and snowboard rentals — all of that.”
Fleischer added that there have also been record numbers in terms of lift tickets purchased on site, as well as preseason passes sold online. Mt. Crescent had its soft opening last year on Dec. 19, and was completely accessible to the public Dec. 26.
The success seen isn’t necessarily a surprise, Fleischer said, but noted that heading into the new season there certainly were some questions about what the turnout on the slopes would look like.
“We weren’t sure exactly what to expect; we really didn’t know,” he said.
With the turnout being so strong, and also to remain in compliance with state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, Fleischer said numerous measures have been taken to mitigate coronavirus risks. Masks are required on site, 6 feet of separation is enforced, hand sanitizer is readily accessible and lift rides are carefully monitored by staff.
“The majority — probably 90 or 95% — don’t come alone, somebody always has a friend or family member with them,” he said. “And those are the ones that always share the chair lift together.”
Fleischer encourages those who haven’t made it out to Crescent this year — or ever — to swing out, get set up with a pair of skis or a snowboard and kick up some powder. It’s a great time for those experienced, and maybe an even better place for those just getting acclimated to the activities, he said.
“For anyone who wants to learn to ski or snowboard — learn a new sport — there’s probably no better place than here to learn,” he said. “People have visited here from all around the country, and world, and they all agree that this is a great place to learn.”