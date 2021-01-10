Mt. Crescent Ski Area experiencing record season

With the turnout being so strong, and also to remain in compliance with state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, Fleischer said numerous measures have been taken to mitigate coronavirus risks. Masks are required on site, 6 feet of separation is enforced, hand sanitizer is readily accessible and lift rides are carefully monitored by staff.

“The majority — probably 90 or 95% — don’t come alone, somebody always has a friend or family member with them,” he said. “And those are the ones that always share the chair lift together.”

Fleischer encourages those who haven’t made it out to Crescent this year — or ever — to swing out, get set up with a pair of skis or a snowboard and kick up some powder. It’s a great time for those experienced, and maybe an even better place for those just getting acclimated to the activities, he said.

“For anyone who wants to learn to ski or snowboard — learn a new sport — there’s probably no better place than here to learn,” he said. “People have visited here from all around the country, and world, and they all agree that this is a great place to learn.”