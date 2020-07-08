Municipal Housing Agency executive director Grieder to retire in August

After a 21-year career helping low-income elderly or disabled people find affordable housing through the Municipal Housing Agency in Council Bluffs, executive director Carolyn Grieder is retiring.
Born and raised in the Bluffs, Grieder graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1973 and attended Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. Grieder, who joined the housing team in 2000, will retire at the end of August, but not without seeing her career come full circle.
After nine years as a housing manager, Grieder was trained for the executive director position by the former executive director, who had been with the agency since its inception in 1968.
Now, Grieder is training her replacement for the next month, Oscar Duran, a southern Texas native who has prior experience in housing through Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, and Ideal Nebraska, a neighborhood development group based in Fremont, Nebraska.
“It’s satisfying knowing that I’ve assisted hundreds of low income people in acquiring safe housing. Once you house them, they now have affordable heat and air conditioning, which for so many is a necessity and not a luxury,” Grieder said.
Grieder and her team of 17 employees are the gateway to affordable housing, providing 742 Section 8 Housing vouchers and 295 low-income apartments in Council Bluffs.
“The housing authority runs 24-7. We are very busy,” she said. “I’ve seen many changes in the landscape of public housing and Section 8 over the years. It’s exciting to see the next executive director laying that foundation that has been formed over all these years.”
At the beginning of her career, Grieder said they saw more of a need for housing in elderly population, but in a recent six or seven years, there has been more of a need in younger, disabled populations.
“We had to adjust. We had to upgrade our facilities over the years. We’ve put in walk-in showers, high rise toilets and made it so they can stay in their apartments comfortably,” Grieder said.
Over the last 21 years, Grieder has built a solid, goal-oriented union with the board of commissioners that represent the housing agency. She’s also volunteered as part of the Noon Rotary and served on the board of Municipal Homes for 10 years.
“I’ve been fortunate to work with such a wonderful board of commissioners and fortunate to have such a dedicated team of employees. I’ll miss them,” Greider said. “I look back at the last 21 years of being at the housing authority in Council Bluffs and I have found everyday to be different. Working with the participants and tenants can be challenging, but a lot of fun.”
For the last 11 years, Grieder said the Municipal Housing Agency has been rated by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development as a “high performing agency,” something that Grieger is “proud of,” she said.
“We’ve reached that milestone year after year, I think it’s a culmination of the dedication of the team of employees and the board of commissioners. They’ve been great all of these years,” she said.
Pending some of her last weeks at the agency, Grieder said she plans on “slowing down a bit,” and might do some traveling, but those plans might come to fruition until next year.
“Whether that can be done this year, that’s up in the air,” Grieder said. “The cycle of life changes, so I am looking forward to the next chapter.”