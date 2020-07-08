Municipal Housing Agency executive director Grieder to retire in August

“The housing authority runs 24-7. We are very busy,” she said. “I’ve seen many changes in the landscape of public housing and Section 8 over the years. It’s exciting to see the next executive director laying that foundation that has been formed over all these years.”

At the beginning of her career, Grieder said they saw more of a need for housing in elderly population, but in a recent six or seven years, there has been more of a need in younger, disabled populations.

“We had to adjust. We had to upgrade our facilities over the years. We’ve put in walk-in showers, high rise toilets and made it so they can stay in their apartments comfortably,” Grieder said.

Over the last 21 years, Grieder has built a solid, goal-oriented union with the board of commissioners that represent the housing agency. She’s also volunteered as part of the Noon Rotary and served on the board of Municipal Homes for 10 years.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with such a wonderful board of commissioners and fortunate to have such a dedicated team of employees. I’ll miss them,” Greider said. “I look back at the last 21 years of being at the housing authority in Council Bluffs and I have found everyday to be different. Working with the participants and tenants can be challenging, but a lot of fun.”