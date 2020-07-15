Nami's Tailoring develops COVID-19 safety plan for reopening Aug. 4

“I’ll be disinfecting and preparing before and after every appointment. We want to ensure the shop is safe and ready for you,” Gannon said.

Gannon said she will be wearing a mask, washing her hands and using a hot steam to help disinfect her cutting table — in addition to disinfecting tables, chairs and hard surfaces — before and after each appointment.

The space itself allows for a capacity of 10, Pavkov said, but the shop has rarely seen that many people at one time.

“With the vulnerable population being a majority of (Gannon’s) clients, it allows them to feel comfortable and know that we’re doing everything to make sure they stay safe when they visit,” Pavkov said.

Appointments can be made through Facebook or by calling 712-323-4447 to reserve a time slot. The shop will continue its same hours, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Thank you for allowing me to style you during these uncharted times,” Gannon said. “I hope to provide you with my tailoring services while staying safe. My COVID-19 safety plan is designed to best help my clients visit the shop while maintaining a safe environment for all.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.