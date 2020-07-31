Neola looks to grow with new housing addition

NEOLA — Dirt work is underway in Neola, the first steps in a plan city officials hope will add 200 homes to the area.

The Meyerring Hill addition will start with 10 lots — each about 17,000 square feet — located in the northwest corner of Neola.

“Right now our biggest strategic priority is growth,” said Clint Fichter, city attorney and a projects manager for Neola. “This subdivision allows us to extend the city to utilize buildable land.”

McCarthy Trenching of Avoca is prepping the lots, with crews working the muddy land Thursday after some rain. Neola is working with the owner of adjacent farmland, with an eye toward developing about 200 lots on the more than 100 area acres in the future, Fichter said. With about 400 homes currently in the town of 862 people, it would grow Neola by 50%.

“There is so much interest in moving to our area,” Fichter said. “Our location close to the metro and on I-80. There are just a lot of advantages to Neola, it’s a great market.”

And now there’s the chance to expand. Neola Mayor Karla Pogge said the town was “landlocked” for years by landowners not interested in selling. The new addition is named after the family of Gary and Agness Meyerring, who’s family sold the land to the Neola after their passing.