Nesting Grounds, Fermented Felon win this year's REV pitch competition

Nesting Grounds and Fermented Felon were the winners of the REV pitch competition held Tuesday at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, according to a press release from TS Bank and Advance Southwest Iowa.

Entrepreneurs pitched their businesses for the chance to win up to $14,000 to help grow their business. Nesting Grounds and Fermented Felon won $10,000 and $4,000, respectively.

Nesting Grounds is more than a coffee shop, it is a gathering place for family and friends to enjoy drinks and make memories, the press release stated. The new business has increased traffic, excitement and future economic vitality in Underwood with its recent grand opening Oct. 15.

"Thank you so much to TS Bank, Advanced Southwest Iowa and other REV sponsors for this opportunity to showcase our business,” said Jodi Bose and Kimberly Schneckloth, owners of Nesting Grounds. “Nesting Grounds was a dream that came into reality with the love and support of our families, friends and the community as a whole. These funds will not only help our business grow, but it will help our youth understand the importance of giving back to a community. It gives the community hope for future growth and it shows how, with support of one another, we can all do great things.”

Nesting Grounds plans to use the $10,000 in REV funds for a new drive-through and walk-up lighted menu boards, microphone system, headsets and patio lighting, shades and an outdoor speaker system, according to the press release. As they grow their business, additional funds will be used for under-the-counter refrigerators.

Fermented Felon, a business making handcrafted kombucha using natural ingredients, is helping felons through fellowship, fortitude and friendship. The funds will be used for two new 1,000-liter variable volume fermenters to help defray production costs and will help their business grow into new areas.

“REV was such a great experience,” said Tony Horner, owner and founder of Fermented Felon. “The REV award will help us accomplish our goals of growing into a regional competitor. Thank you TS Bank, Advanced Southwest Iowa and all the sponsors for this opportunity, and a big thanks for all the judges for lending their time and expertise.”

From the pool of 28 applicants, TS Bank and Advance Southwest Iowa selected five finalists to pitch to a panel of judges where contestants were evaluated on various aspects of their business. Judges included Josh Kallsen with PowerTech, Drew Kamp with the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, Matt Mancuso with Iowa Western Community College, Jamel Hamilton with Nebraska Enterprise Fund and Laurel Oetken with the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

All five pitches took place in front of a live audience. Then the judges deliberated and decided how the $14,000 would be distributed.

The three other finalists included Noble Provisions, a direct-to-consumer premium beef and pork producer operating on their Cass County farm; East of Omaha, a one-of-a-kind event venue in Griswold; and First Row Fitness, a fitness experience with life-changing, low-impact movement to improve client's lives.

Due to the overwhelming number of applicants, five business spotlights were selected as honorable mentions. This year’s spotlights included Does and Divas, Urentz, Iron and Willow, Lucy Mae’s Boutique and Your Forte. Through the polling system, Does and Divas was this year’s people’s choice winner, receiving a $250 cash prize and special marketing package.

TS Bank started REV in 2015 in an effort to spur economic growth and encourage business owners to continue pursuing their dreams. In 2020, TS Bank and Advance Southwest Iowa partnered together to offer entrepreneurs and business owners the chance to "ignite their business." This year's event crossed the $114,000 threshold total awarded through this program.

The evening included networking, appetizers and a keynote address by Drew Harden, president and co-founder of Blue Compass, an award-winning digital agency. Harden’s presentation to the audience of 135, “Powerful Ways to Persevere with Passion,” focused on how to propel yourself past the startup phase, plunge through problems and walk away with the power of passion. The night concluded with the REV winner announcement party.

REV is hosted by TS Bank and Advance Southwest Iowa. Other major sponsors include Nebraska Enterprise Fund, Iowa Western Community College, Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and POWERTECH along with additional sponsors, Castle and Associates, Inc., Rachel Dorr Accounting, Vistage and Tandem Works.

With questions, or to receive information on next year's competition, reach out to Kelsey Stupfell at TS Bank by calling 712-487-0334 or Niki Ferguson at Advance Southwest Iowa at 402-720-8799.