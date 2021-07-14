New one stop beauty shop in Council Bluffs, Iron & Willow Beauty Collective

This is the first business Price has owned. She is also an educator with Surface Hair Health, and says her goal is to empower women and men in business.

Price said Council Bluffs needed a beauty collective because so many residents go to multiple places in Omaha to get a wide variety of services, but now they can go to Iron & Willow and get all of those services in one place.

“This will also help with scheduling conflicts when groups want to take a spa day, get ready for a wedding or just want to relax,” she said.

Everyone in the collective is working for their own business, and this is a space for them to be able to do that, she said.

“These ladies all have their different journeys,” Price said. “Each of them have their own specialties, and this gives them the chance to shine in their own light.

“It doesn’t even feel like work, but that we’re just hanging out doing what we love. We aren’t a salon, we are a beauty collective and we are ready to party.”

To book an appointment and learn more about the team and services visit ironandwillowbeautycollective.com or call 712-396-4088.

