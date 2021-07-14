New one stop beauty shop in Council Bluffs, Iron & Willow Beauty Collective

Council Bluffs residents now have a place where they can find all beauty options in one place.
Iron & Willow Beauty Collective, 4111 S. Ninth St. Suite 1, has been open for less than a month, but owner and stylist Ellie Price said she already has had a great turnout and overwhelming support from friends and family.
The reason it’s not a salon, but a beauty collective, is because there are more services than a salon would normally offer, she said.
“I didn’t want to build just a salon, Council Bluffs already has a lot of those,” Price said. “We wanted a place where customers could get everything in one shop.”
Services offered at the beauty collective include hair color, haircuts, permanents, bridal hair and makeup, facials, skin treatments, body waxing, massages, microblading, lash lift, extensions and more.
Price graduated from EQ School of Hair Design in 2011, and has been behind the chair for 10 years. She has worked at Mirror Mirror Salon, Creative Edge and was a salon manager at Ulta for three years.
“I’ve had some great leadership in the salons I’ve been in and I have an amazing partner to help me create this wonderland,” she said. “Sometimes you need that push from your partner to get things going.”
This is the first business Price has owned. She is also an educator with Surface Hair Health, and says her goal is to empower women and men in business.
Price said Council Bluffs needed a beauty collective because so many residents go to multiple places in Omaha to get a wide variety of services, but now they can go to Iron & Willow and get all of those services in one place.
“This will also help with scheduling conflicts when groups want to take a spa day, get ready for a wedding or just want to relax,” she said.
Everyone in the collective is working for their own business, and this is a space for them to be able to do that, she said.
“These ladies all have their different journeys,” Price said. “Each of them have their own specialties, and this gives them the chance to shine in their own light.
“It doesn’t even feel like work, but that we’re just hanging out doing what we love. We aren’t a salon, we are a beauty collective and we are ready to party.”
To book an appointment and learn more about the team and services visit ironandwillowbeautycollective.com or call 712-396-4088.