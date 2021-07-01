New warehouse proposed at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway

Dirt is flying on the northwest corner of South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs as an army of excavators works to remove a foundation that never got a building.

XTL started to build a cold storage facility on the site in spring 2016 and ended up backing out of the project the following year.

Now, plans are taking shape for another company to build there.

As of Wednesday, permits had only been issued for demolition and grading at the site, according to Steve Carmichael, chief building official for the City of Council Bluff. He said the company’s application for a building permit was still under review.

Drew Kamp, president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, confirmed that a “sizeable” warehouse/distribution center would be constructed there following the demo.

“We’re seeing a lot of warehouse-distribution activity in in the area right now,” he said. “We’ll continue to work with Paula (Hazlewood, executive director of Advance Southwest Iowa Corp.) and others to try to supply the workforce needed,” he said.

Officials declined to name the company on the record. Hazlewood said an announcement will be made during the week of July 12.