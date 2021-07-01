New warehouse proposed at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway

Dirt is flying on the northwest corner of South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs as an army of excavators works to remove a foundation that never got a building.
XTL started to build a cold storage facility on the site in spring 2016 and ended up backing out of the project the following year.
Now, plans are taking shape for another company to build there.
As of Wednesday, permits had only been issued for demolition and grading at the site, according to Steve Carmichael, chief building official for the City of Council Bluff. He said the company’s application for a building permit was still under review.
Drew Kamp, president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, confirmed that a “sizeable” warehouse/distribution center would be constructed there following the demo.
“We’re seeing a lot of warehouse-distribution activity in in the area right now,” he said. “We’ll continue to work with Paula (Hazlewood, executive director of Advance Southwest Iowa Corp.) and others to try to supply the workforce needed,” he said.
Officials declined to name the company on the record. Hazlewood said an announcement will be made during the week of July 12.
Advance Southwest Iowa was formed in January 2014 and worked with local partners and XTL on the cold storage project. XTL’s plan was to build a 155,000-square-foot facility on 51 acres of land northwest of the South 24th-Veterans Memorial Highway intersection, according to Nonpareil articles on the development. The center would offer storage space and logistical support to major food processors in the Council Bluffs area to allow them to free up space in their existing facilities for expansion.
Construction cost was estimated at $27 million, and equipment and fixtures were estimated at $17.5 million and $9.5 million, respectively.
When completed, the XTL location was to employ about 50 people making an average of $50,000 for a total payroll of almost $2.5 million. XTL was responsible for utility and roadway improvements, but the company was granted $1.2 million in state tax credits, and the City Council approved a 15-year Tax Increment Financing deal that would have allowed the company to recover 75% of its property taxes for 10 years and 60% for five years for an estimated total of $8.9 million.
Platting for the XTL facility was approved by the Council Bluffs City Council in 2014. The city also approved a zoning change and a waiver that would have allowed the building and equipment on top of it to reach as high as 150 feet. The City Council approved a development agreement with XTL in February 2015. Construction began in spring 2016 but was delayed before the year was over. XTL said it still planned to move forward with the project in spring 2017, but it was never completed.
“That project went south,” Hazlewood said. “We tried to work with them, and the city did as well to try to make that project work.”
The city, with the help of grants from the Iowa West Foundation, made improvements to South 24th Street and installed the pillars marking South 24th Street at its intersection with Veterans Memorial Highway.