New Xtreme Wheels owners look to forge own path, honor legacy of longtime bike shop

“I said ‘Let’s do it,’” he said.

The deal with Somers started percolating in late December and was finalized this month. Salvo put in his two weeks at his job and didn’t look back.

“I’m just excited,” Tony said. “I always wanted to go into business for myself. Be my own boss, set my own hours.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Zach Somers said he wants to spend more time with his wife and daughters and in a Facebook post about selling the business noted, “the store needs new energy.” He was thankful for the years of business and relationships built over the years.

It was the right time to get out, Somers told the Nonpareil.

“With the pandemic, our business exploded last year. We did more business last year than any other year in history,” he said. “It allowed us to pay off all the things we needed to. And provided me an opportunity not to feel like I was leaving the shop in a bad spot. It gave me the opportunity to move on.”