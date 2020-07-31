Nutrition 712 offers healthy options for the C.B. area

A nutrition stop for healthy shakes, energy teas and protein coffees has come to the 100 Block.

Nutrition 712, 118 W. Broadway, said business has been great since opening May 15, despite opening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Amber Owens and her husband Allyn are Iowa foster parents who were inspired in part to open their business operations as a chance to give back to their community.

“We want to hire teens to prepare them for the real world and their future careers,” Amber Owens said.

She said they want to treat their employees the same way they treat their own kids.

“We give bonuses for outstanding work, good grades and behaviors,” she said.

Nutrition 712's shakes can also be found at a pop-up shop inside of The Hub at 7 S. Fourth St., although it is currently closed due to the pandemic. Fifteen percent of the profits from the pop-up shop go to Central Athletics in Council Bluffs, for children who can't afford to go to competitions.

Amber Owens said she has been in the weight loss business for about five years.