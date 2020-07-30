Officials from Target, Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods and Kohl's talk Thanksgiving closures

Several major Council Bluffs retailers are closing for Thanksgiving this year.

Below are statements provided from the corporate offices of Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods and Kohl’s:

Target

There’s no question, the holiday season is going to be very different this year. Just as you’ve trusted Target for safe, convenient shopping throughout the pandemic, you can count on us to deliver that and so much more every week throughout the holiday season and beyond. And while that first bite of pumpkin pie and gifting wish lists are still months away, today we’re giving you a first look at how we’re adjusting our plans to make the holiday shopping experience simple, safe and stress-free.

“The investments we’ve made in our business and our incredible team have enabled us to move with flexibility and speed to meet guests’ changing needs during this global pandemic,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell on July 27. “This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can.”

One of these measures is implementing the Thanksgiving closure.