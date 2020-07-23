PCCF awards more than $48K to five organizations through Women's Fund of Southwest Iowa

• Essex Child Center: Awarded $8,640 to support preschool tuition assistance south of the Council Bluffs metro area. The foundation noted there are families who choose to forego preschool for their children due to the added monthly expense. Studies show the importance and advantages of an early childhood education, including improved social skills, better performance in grade school, improved attention spans and enthusiasm for lifelong learning.

The grant will allow Essex Child Center to enroll an additional 16 children in the preschool program by providing tuition assistance to families. The mission of Essex Child Center is to provide a safe, nurturing and healthy learning environment for children ages six weeks through 12 years of age.

“The Essex Child Center is truly grateful for the funding received from the Women’s Fund grant, and it is hard to express in words what this means to us,” said Tonya Stoaks, director of the Essex Child Center.