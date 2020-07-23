PCCF awards more than $48K to five organizations through Women's Fund of Southwest Iowa

The Pottawattamie County Community Foundation has awarded more than $48,000 as part of the first grant cycle of its Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa.
The foundation said it has given $48,640 to five local organizations: Kids Place of Glenwood, the Essex Child Center, Heartland Family Service, Centro Latino of Iowa and Children’s Square U.S.A. The funds will support programming and projects that are focused on improving the quality of life and well-being of women and children in southwest Iowa.
“As we have worked to develop the purpose and focus for the Women’s Fund of southwest Iowa, it has become increasingly important and urgent to build these financial and operational resources to create tangible solutions for community-wide impact,” Janet Whitson, Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa committee member and Pottawattamie County resident, said in a release. “We are truly excited to be at the forefront of addressing these key issues facing women and their families here in southwest Iowa.”
Here’s a look at the grants and the five organizations that received funding, according to the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation:
• Centro Latino of Iowa: Awarded $10,000 for low-to-medium income Latina women living in southwest Iowa to receive scholarship support and register for the Southwest Iowa Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship Program. Grant funding will be used to award 25 tuition scholarships to attend the 20-hour program designed to help entrepreneurs effectively start a small business.
The mission of Centro Latino is to educate and empower Hispanic/Latino individuals and families in southwest Iowa toward thriving, self-sufficient and healthy lives.
“Centro Latino of Iowa is most grateful,” for the grant, Ramon Calzada, Centro Latino of Iowa executive director, said in the release. “The projected goal is to increase the number of Latino-owned businesses, but most especially affordable home-based childcare businesses owned by Latino women.”
• Children’s Square U.S.A.: Awarded $10,000 to support the purchase of a van to provide transportation for teen parents and their children.
Parenting teens face a multitude of barriers completing their education, with safe and reliable transportation being one of those barriers, the foundation said. Children’s Square U.S.A. will work with Council Bluffs Community Schools, Lewis Central Schools and area partners to identify parenting teens in need of transportation and resources so they can remain in school and work toward a high school diploma and/or acquisition of credits.
“Children’s Square U.S.A. is thrilled” to receive the grant, Cheryl Clark, vice president of resource development at Children’s Square, said in the release.
“Research shows there is a strong connection between parents’ education level and their children’s well-being. This grant will help create a pathway for pregnant and parenting teens to complete high school by assisting them with transportation to and from high quality childcare,” she said. “Helping teen parents complete high school is one step on the road toward potential post-secondary education and a more secure future for their family.”
• Essex Child Center: Awarded $8,640 to support preschool tuition assistance south of the Council Bluffs metro area. The foundation noted there are families who choose to forego preschool for their children due to the added monthly expense. Studies show the importance and advantages of an early childhood education, including improved social skills, better performance in grade school, improved attention spans and enthusiasm for lifelong learning.
The grant will allow Essex Child Center to enroll an additional 16 children in the preschool program by providing tuition assistance to families. The mission of Essex Child Center is to provide a safe, nurturing and healthy learning environment for children ages six weeks through 12 years of age.
“The Essex Child Center is truly grateful for the funding received from the Women’s Fund grant, and it is hard to express in words what this means to us,” said Tonya Stoaks, director of the Essex Child Center.
“This funding will allow us to provide a free preschool program to 16 three-year-olds for the 2020-21 school year. In southwest Iowa, it is very rare and also extremely important to be able to offer this program at no cost to parents, especially in the midst of a pandemic. To us, this means we will be serving the children in our community to the best of our ability with no financial strain to the families. We are so thankful for the support we have received … and cannot wait to implement our tuition-free preschool program.”
• Heartland Family Service: Awarded $10,000 to support childcare needs and family activities for the Iowa Family Works Program as individuals continue to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa Family Works promotes long-lasting recovery for women and mothers to preserve and strengthen healthy development for the women, their children and the family unit, the release said.
“Funds from the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa for the Heartland Family Service Iowa Family Works program support a life-changing program which provides residential treatment for mothers and family services,” said John Jeanetta, president and CEO of Heartland Family Service. “The funds enable us to provide childcare onsite to mitigate the risk of COVID exposure for the families and employees in our program. It will also allow us to purchase items for healthy family activities. Family time is an important aspect of the program that often includes community events, but with COVID we had to transition to onsite activities. Kickball, yard games, backyard picnics and chalk art are a few of the activities the families may enjoy during this time of quarantine isolation. We are so grateful.”
• Kids Place, a child care facility in Glenwood: Awarded $10,000 to support classroom repairs and renovations. The project will renovate and repurpose existing space to accommodate the community’s need for child care and will ultimately increase enrollment for the facility.
“This funding opportunity is greatly appreciated and will allow Kids Place to make renovations to our rooms,” said Heidi Lunn, director of Kids Place. “Our goal is to provide care to as many families as possible in our community and surrounding areas now and for many years to come. Our priority is to use our facility to its fullest potential, and give families a safe, nurturing, quality center for their children to grow and learn in.”
The Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa supports eight counties in southwest Iowa: Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties. The goal of the fund is to reach out and work closely with organizations to identify needs and design tangible solutions, the foundation said.
The fund will focus on four areas:
- Education initiatives for young women — Increased focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) initiatives, health and safety, personal finance, equity and community engagement.
- Accessible and affordable health care — Accessible and affordable child care and early learning programming and access to safe and affordable transportation related to child care.
- Women’s health, safety and well-being — Services focused on health, safety, education, workforce equity and well-being. Programs promoting dignity and equity for women and their children. The fund will also have funding for domestic and sexual violence programs.
- Aging in place — Programs and services designed to help women age gracefully in their communities, including access to quality and affordable health care, healthy foods, exercise, place-making, family resources and volunteer services for women.
“Through the amazing generosity of our community, the Iowa West Foundation, the Lozier Foundation, Jerry Banks, an anonymous supporter and several other generous investors, the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa is becoming the catalyst for durable, lasting solutions for the issues facing women and their families,” Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the PCCF, said in the release. “We are so excited for the five organizations launching and expanding their programs because of this generosity, and look forward to measuring the impact these programs will create in our communities.”
The foundation said the fund will award grants to nonprofit organizations who provide services within the geographic area and can demonstrate need and ability to create change to the benefit, growth, education and welfare of women and their families.
Additional information about the fund and grant guidelines is available at ourpccf.org/womens-fund.
