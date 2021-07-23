PHOTO: Kinetix Massage celebrates opening
Council Bluffs residents now have a place where they can find all beauty options in one place.
The group partnered with an alternative fuels retailer to convert pumps at two Los Angeles-area stations to E-85. While promoting corn-based fuel from Nebraska to California drivers may seem odd, it makes a lot of sense.
Dirt is flying on the northwest corner of South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs as an army of excavators works to …
The state rate of 2.5% in June is the lowest in the country.
Listed in a report on Nebraska tax incentives were two applications made last year. The company listed as the applicant for the Lincoln project is XXVI Holdings Inc., which applied for tax incentives for a Papillion Google data center.
Dave Paladino, an Omaha property and storage business owner who also owned storage facilities in Lincoln, died in a small plane crash in Iowa, his brother said. "We're all in shock," he said. "It's quite a loss."
Only 42 agreements were signed last year, the lowest number since 2011.
Today, Steve Baumert will walk into Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital one last time as president and CEO.
Kelly Wentz's first 13 years as a police officer were in Lincoln; her last 10 were in Kearney. “I was tired. I was mentally done. My trauma box was full. I was looking to do something different, and here I am,” she said.
Amazon will invest $250 million in Davenport fulfillment center, city officials say. About 1,000 people will work there, with starting wages at $16 an hour
The Quad-Cities can expect to see more housing, higher local wages and further job creation as Amazon plans to bring 1,000 full-time jobs to Davenport, according to city and business leaders.