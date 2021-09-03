 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Demolition at Sundel Plaza
PHOTOS: Demolition at Sundel Plaza

090321-cbn-news-sundelwild-p1

Demolition continues at the former site of Sundel Plaza in Council Bluffs on Thursday. The shopping center property at 2201 W. Broadway has been purchased by Club Car Wash, which will build one of its locations there, according to the Council Bluffs Community Development Department. Club Car Wash plans to build on the north half of the block and set the south half aside for future development. The name of the business, based in Arnold, Missouri, reflects the chain’s emphasis on memberships, although customers can also purchase a single wash, according to its website.

090321-cbn-news-sundelwild-p2

090321-cbn-news-sundelwild-p3

