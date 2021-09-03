PHOTOS: Demolition at Sundel Plaza

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
NPPD wanted out of the agreements they signed in 2008 to purchase all of the energy four wind farms produced for 20 years for transferring control of their parent company's ownership interests without their consent.
Raise the Wage Nebraska said the petition will seek to raise the minimum wage in the state to $15 an hour by 2026.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.