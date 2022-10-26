PHOTOS: Leadership participants, alum lug litter

The business news you need
Edwards Auto Group of Council Bluffs bought the four dealerships but subsequently sold two of them.
The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes guest speaker Kirsten Anderson to its Women Inspiring Women event on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Tractor Supply Co. paid roughly $297 million cash for its share of the Orscheln chain, according to the retailer's website.
Aurora Cooperative and KAAPA Ethanol Holdings have agreed to a joint venture with the aim of increasing production and efficiency at ethanol facilities in Hamilton County.
The city of Lincoln has only two permanent workers who make less than $15 an hour, but it has more than 550 seasonal and temporary workers below that threshold.
The Grand Island Casino Resort hopes to be open before Christmas. That means the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln will have the market to itself for longer than expected.
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted unanimously to adopt rules for sports betting at the state's racetrack casinos. Now the attorney general and governor must sign off on them.
