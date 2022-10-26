 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Leadership participants, alum lug litter

102622-cbn-news-leadership-litter-p6

Current Leadership Council Bluffs member Shawn Miller, left, and Phil Taylor, a member of the 18th class, pick up litter and other trash
102622-cbn-news-leadership-litter-p5

Past and current Leadership Council Bluffs pick up litter and other trash along Nash Boulevard between 16th and 25th streets on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association President Chris LaFerla said members get together twice a year in the fall and spring to hit different parts of the city to clean it up. Held in conjunction with the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Council Bluffs is an annual program that helps identify and and develop leaders in the local community, and this year welcomes the 35th class.
102622-cbn-news-leadership-litter-p4

Fall colors are on display as Mark Otto joins past and current Leadership Council Bluffs members in picking up litter and other trash along Nash Boulevard between 16th and 25th streets on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Otto is a member of Leadership’s 28th class. Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association President Chris LaFerla said members get together twice a year in the fall and spring to hit different parts of the city to clean it up. Held in conjunction with the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Council Bluffs is an annual program that helps identify and and develop leaders in the local community, and this year welcomes the 35th class.
102622-cbn-news-leadership-litter-p3

Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association President Chris LaFerla, center, and Bridgette Watson, right, join past and current Leadership members in picking up litter and other trash ..
102622-cbn-news-leadership-litter-p2

From right, Phil Taylor, Shawn Miller and Theresa Martin join past and current Leadership Council Bluffs members in picking up litter and other trash along Nash Boulevard between 16th and 25th streets on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Taylor is a member of Leadership Council Bluffs’ 18th class, Martin is part of the 20th class and Miller is in the current, 25th class. Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association President Chris LaFerla said members get together twice a year in the fall and spring to hit different parts of the city to clean it up. Held in conjunction with the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Council Bluffs is an annual program that helps identify and and develop leaders in the local community, and this year welcomes the 35th class.
102622-cbn-news-leadership-litter-p1

At top: Fall colors are on display as Mark Otto joins collects trash. Above: Cara Cool-Trede, left, and Mia Laustrup join fellow alumni and current members of Leadership Council Bluffs in picking up litter and other trash along Nash Boulevard between 16th and 25th streets on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Cool-Trede and Laustrup are both members of Leadership Council Bluffs’ 33rd class. Chris LaFerla, president of the Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association, said members get together twice a year in the fall and spring to hit different parts of the city to clean it up. Held in conjunction with the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Council Bluffs is an annual program that helps identify and and develop leaders in the local community, and this year welcomes the 35th class.
