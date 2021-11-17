Pottawattamie County now a Work Ready Community

Pottawattamie County officials are celebrating certification as an ACT Work Ready Community.

According to local stakeholders, the initiative empowers states, regions and counties with data, processes and tools that drive economic growth by identifying skill gaps and quantifying the skill level of their workforce. Over 120 businesses in Pottawattamie County have already shown support for ACT WRC.

ACT said the county has demonstrated its commitment to developing a strong workforce pipeline, desirable to employers, economic developers and current and future citizens of the county.

“We now have a lot of resources available to us because we are certified through ACT,” said Alicia Frieze, Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce workforce development director at a celebration held Tuesday at Iowa Western Community College.

Pottawattamie County community leaders met with local employers, policymakers, educators and economic developers to establish goals and build a sustainable WRC model to fit community needs, according to a release on the designation.