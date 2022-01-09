Recognized: Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. Recognized as a “Best Law Firm” by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®

Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. was named by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® in the 12th Edition of “Best Law Firms” for 2022 in the law practice areas of Business Organizations, Commercial Transactions, Corporate Law, Insurance Law and Trusts & Estates Law for the Omaha, Neb. - Council Bluffs metropolitan area.

The “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations and peer review from leading attorneys in their field. Firms included in the “Best Law Firms” list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.

Frank W. Pechacek, Jr., Jamie L. Cox, Lonny L. Kolln II, Lee M. Rankin and Paul S. Wilson are partners in the firm.

Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. has been caring for clients since 1949. The firm has offices in Council Bluffs, Carroll, Clarinda, Harlan, Oakland, Onawa and Treynor, Iowa.