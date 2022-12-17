Recovery Community Center now open, offers space free of judgment or obligation

A new nonprofit is now offering a safe space to community members who may misuse drugs and alcohol.

A self-directed approach to recovery, the Full Circle Recovery Community Center offers a variety of services free from judgment, obligation or cost. Anyone is welcome anytime.

“We meet you where you’re at in recovery,” said Lora Lemus, peer recovery specialist. “We try to help coach (people) through different techniques that they come up with themselves.

“It’s not treatment. There’s no judgment. I’m a person in recovery, too.”

Alongside its goal to provide a safe place for anyone who may struggle with substance use, Full Circle Recovery Community Center offers recovery coaching and peer support groups as well as social activities and resource connections.

“Our hope is that we get people in the door and get them comfortable with being here,” Lemus said. “We want to provide a safe space for individuals that don’t necessarily want to go into treatment or don’t know where to start with anything. Hopefully they’ll want to sit down and we can come to a plan of their choosing.”

Currently, Full Circle Recovery Community Center is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. Appointments are not necessary.

Conversations and Coffee events are held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“I always have coffee on,” Lemus said. “We have books they can read; they can talk with me; we can play a game. I have a list of resources for rental assistance, family counseling and other referrals.

“It’s a safe place you can come, sit and relax. If somebody’s in need of some coaching, that’s a goal, but we don’t want to push people.

“Come in … have a cup of coffee and sit and talk with somebody with the same like-mindedness. It might take somebody coming in the door to actually experience that.”

A handful of ongoing open meetings are currently offered: Crystal Meth Anonymous is held Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Narcotics Anonymous on Fridays at 6 p.m.

There are also All Recovery Meetings offered on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. and Fridays at noon. A full calendar of events can be found at recoverfullcircle.org.

“A lot of times, people will slip through the cracks,” Lemus said. “Some aspects of it, to know we’re here, it kind of eliminates the shame and guilt factor. The vulnerability you go through is not always easy.

“You’re not required to do anything, but we’re here. We’re here for those that slip through the cracks.”

Volunteer opportunities are available, as the nonprofit hopes one day the centers will be fully run by volunteers. Community education is another big piece of the organization’s work.

The community center is one of three newly-opened pieces of the new nonprofit, which is based in Des Moines. Another location is open in Sioux City.

The organization is a collaboration started early this year by Aawin Housing and The Beacon, with grant funding from the Iowa Department of Public Health, according to the organization’s website. Both organizations serve people facing similar experiences, particularly related to trauma and substance abuse.

“Together, they envisioned a recovery community center that would use a trauma-informed, equity-centered framework to deliver evidence-based programming to people affected by substance use,” according to the website.

Lemus is at the center during open hours. She is available to people who want to talk over a cup of coffee, those seeking rental assistance resources, those who want help crafting their own recovery plan and everyone in between.

There is no pressure — if someone needs a place to warm up, to relax or help with accessing mental health resources, they are welcome. It doesn’t matter if they’re not ready to pursue recovery.

“They know that we’re here,” she said. “If they’re ready, they’ll come back, hopefully.”

As a person in recovery, Lemus said she was seeking an opportunity to give back in this way.

“I absolutely want to be able to help people, not only lead by example, but I am an equal; I struggle every day, too,” she said. “Coming through a bottom in your life, through addiction and getting to a career – that gratifying feeling, I want to be able to share that with people.

“Ever since I graduated the Stephen Center program, I wanted to be involved. This is perfect. What a great opportunity to give back to the community, to give and share my wisdom, my experience with recovery with someone.”

While Lemus seeks community partners that may help connect the organization with community members who could benefit from its services, she also looks for ways to help them.

“We need to get people in the door, but also feel it’s important to give back to the community as well,” Lemus said.

The nonprofit is partnering with Together Inc. as a drop-off site for canned goods and is also organizing a toiletry drive for the MICAH House.

Full Circle Recovery Community Center is located in the Omni Centre Business Park, 300 West Broadway, Suite 112.